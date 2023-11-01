Latvia To Hand Over 20 More Cars Seized From Drunk Drivers To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Latvian government has supported the Finance Ministry's proposal to transfer 20 cars confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine, which is fighting off Russian aggression.

That's according to the national broadcaster LSM , Ukrinform reports.

Twenty vehicles with a total market value of about EUR 56,000 will be sent to Ukraine free of charge. According to the document prepared by the Finance Ministry, the vehicles will head to Poltava City Hospital No. 1, a medical center in Kharkiv, the Kherson city military administration and other organizations in the Kherson region.

Since the end of 2022, car owners in Latvia who are caught driving under the influence of at least 1.5 permille alcohol are subject to criminal liability, and one of the punishments is confiscation of the car. In February 2023, the Saeima, Latvia's parliament, decided that such cars could be transferred to Ukraine free of charge.