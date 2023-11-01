               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
China's Service Trade Up 7.7 Pct In First Nine Months


11/1/2023 7:25:13 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's service trade value grew 7.7 percent year on year in the first nine months of this year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The service trade value hit 4.82 trillion yuan (about 672 billion U.S. dollars) during the January-September period.

Of the total, service imports climbed 22.4 percent year on year to 2.85 trillion yuan, while service exports fell 8.2 percent from a year ago to 1.97 trillion yuan.

