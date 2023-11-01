Kuwait's Cybersecurity Chief Urges Effective System To Face Threats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Head of Kuwait's National Center for Cybersecurity Major General Mohammad Bouarki Wednesday stressed the need of building an effective system of cybersecurity to protect countries from threats.

In statements on the sidelines of his participation in the Global Cybersecurity Forum held in Riyadh, Bouarki said it is imperative to boost cybersecurity culture to ensure safe and proper use of cyberspace.

He said that human element is important in cybersecurity and without trained cadres, digital systems could be threatened by cyber-attacks.

He affirmed that cybersecurity helps countries maintain their information secrecy from being hacked by hostile countries or exposed to cyberattacks that cause a paralysis or financial losses to their economies.

Commenting on the forum, Bouarki said it has contributed to opening broad horizons for transferring knowledge, sharing experiences, exploring opportunities for cooperation on cybersecurity topics with a strategic dimension, backing international efforts, and unifying joint endeavors in this regard, in addition to stimulating social and economic development in aspects of cybersecurity.

Finally, he thanked Saudi Arabia's national cybersecurity authority for hosting this global forum, which has become an international platform to benefit from participants and specialists' expertise. (end)

