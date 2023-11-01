US Voices Commitment To Expanding Defense Partnership With Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- US Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin III affirmed Wednesday the importance of the enduring US security and defense partnership with Saudi Arabia.

Secretary Austin emphasized US commitment to the territorial defense of the Kingdom, and to reinforcing and expanding a strong, bilateral defense partnership, the Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said following Austin's meeting with the visiting Saudi counterpart Prince Khalid bin Salman today.

The Secretary underscored the Kingdom's central role in regional security and stability.

He expressed deep thanks for the Minister of Defense's leadership, including sustained support and coordination in working toward a durable peace for Yemen.

He also commended Saudi humanitarian support to Ukraine, and efforts in Sudan to host diplomatic talks and support of evacuation operations.

In response to increasing threats in the region, the Secretary reiterated US commitment to working with the Kingdom to promote greater integration, especially on air and missile defense and maritime security.

He reaffirmed the US emphasis on the protection of civilians and unfettered access for the delivery of humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza.

Both leaders agreed to work together towards preventing regional escalation.

Secretary Austin also emphasized the US commitment to supporting the defense of its partners in the region. (end) amm

