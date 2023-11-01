Russia Renews Call For Ceasefire, Protection Of Civilians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Russia on Wednesday renewed its call for speeding up efforts aiming to reach a ceasefire and provide protection for civilians in the Gaza Strip.

During a meeting with the ambassadors of Arab countries in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed the necessity of respecting the rules of international humanitarian law, opening humanitarian corridors, organizing evacuations from the Gaza Strip, and releasing hostages, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov briefed the Arab envoys about Russia's efforts at the UN Security Council to stop the bloodshed and start a diplomatic and political process, it added.

He also underlined the need to reactivate international efforts with the aim of creating appropriate conditions to resume the peace process.

The Russian top diplomat stressed the need for this process to be based on the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the Arab Peace Initiative, including the two-state solution that must lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the ambassadors stressed their countries' support for the two-state solution.

They affirmed the necessity of forming a collective mechanism for mediation in which the region's countries play a pivotal role.

They lauded efforts made by Egypt's President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi on providing humanitarian aid to the Gazans and holding a peace conference in Cairo on October 21. (end)

