EU Welcomes Evacuation Of Foreigners, Injured Person From Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 1 -- The EU Wednesday welcomed the evacuation of a number of EU citizens and other foreign nationals, as well as injured persons via the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt today.

"Our thanks to Egypt for its humanitarian efforts to enable people, injured and others, to leave Gaza in an orderly fashion, and to the US and Qatar for having brokered this humanitarian agreement," said EU High Representative Josep Borrell in a statement.

"On our side we are fully mobilised and we offer support to alleviate the suffering in Gaza. We call for humanitarian corridors and pauses to address the urgent needs. Protecting civilians and easing the increasingly dire situation is our priority," he added. (end)

