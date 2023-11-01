France Expresses Concerns About Israeli Airstrikes On Jabalia Refugee Camp

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- France expressed deep concern on Wednesday towards the huge number of civilian causalities of the Israeli air raids on Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, the French Foreign Ministry voiced sympathy with victims of the Israeli airstrikes.

Adding, protecting civilians "is an obligation" under the international law that is "binding to all", it said.

It also reiterated call for an immediate humanitarian truce to enable aid to be delivered to the civilians in a consistent and sufficient manner. (end)

