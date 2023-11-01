Bird Finalizes Agreement For LNG Site Early Works

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) announced today that as part of a 50/50 general partnership (“GP”), it has entered into an agreement for early works at a new LNG project in Western Canada. The three limited notice-to-proceed contracts in the agreement facilitate the mobilization of the project team to commence early works. Bird's portion of the contracts exceeds $150 million.



"I am pleased that Bird, in collaboration with our GP partner, has been selected to provide the early works for this significant new project. This agreement attests to Bird's strong reputation as a full project life-cycle contractor, emphasizing our team's reputation for the safe delivery of our growing self-perform capabilities. Together in our GP, we are committed to building strong relationships with our client and other stakeholders, positioning our team as a long-term partner on this major industrial site,” said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird.“The Company continues to see a growing, diverse backlog of projects, highlighting our commitment to our strategic priorities and upholding our positive growth and performance expectations into 2024.”

