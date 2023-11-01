Tarsus To Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On Thursday, November 9, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced that it will host a live webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 to report its third quarter 2023 financial results and provide a corporate update.



A live webcast and additional information about the presentation can be accessed on the events section of the Tarsus website at . Participants can register for the call here . A recorded version of the call will be available on the website shortly after the completion of the call and will be archived there for at least 90 days.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. For additional information, please see full prescribing information available at . Tarsus is also developing TP-03 for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease, which is currently being studied in a Phase 2a clinical trial. In addition, Tarsus is developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of Rosacea and TP-05, an oral tablet for the prevention of Lyme disease. TP-04 and TP-05 are both currently being studied in Phase 2a clinical trials to evaluate safety, tolerability, and proof-of activity.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Adrienne Kemp

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

(949) 922-0801



Investor Contact:

David Nakasone

Head of Investor Relations

(949) 620-3223

