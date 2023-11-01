Europe Power Tools Market Size To Increase By USD 2.57 Billion During 2023-2028- Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Power Tools Market in Europe 2024-2028

Key Highlights:



The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the power tools market in Europe: ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Apex Tool Group LLC, Atlas Copco AB, Bahco, C. and E. Fein GmbH, Caterpillar Inc., Drill King International, Emerson Electric Co., Evolution Power Tools Ltd., Hilti AG, KKR and Co. Inc., KYOCERA Corp., Makita Corp., Michael Weinig AG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sandvik AB, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Power Tools Market in Europe is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 3.52% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend



Power tools with smart technologies

are an emerging trend fueling market growth.



Web and digital connectivity, which is a major trend

facilitates inventory management and improves the performance of power tools.

Smart technologies are being launched by established power tools brands such as DEWALT, Milwaukee, and Bosch. Furthermore,

Bluetooth connectivity allows the individuals responsible for the custody of power tools to track the status and ensure the safety of the tools.

Challenge



The aging population and increasing popularity of sharing power tools challenge the power tools market.

The consistently low birth rates create a significant decline in the working-age population in Europe.

A

declining productivity rate follows a

consistent increase in the average age of the workforce. For example, the productivity growth rate in Europe has declined by 75% in the last 20 years.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a

report

Keg Segments:

By application, the

commercial segment

is significant during the forecast period. The growth in runtime and performance of cordless power tools due to several technological advancements results in the increasing

use of cordless power tools in

the construction industry.

Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments,

The Global Cordless Power Tools Market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,433.26 million between 2022 and 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.53%.

The portable power tools market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,608.62 million.