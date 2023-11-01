Contraline Expands Clinical Trial For The ADAM Male Contraceptive In Australia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Contraline , a clinical-stage medical device company announced the successful launch of two new sites in Australia for“The ADAM Study,” its First-in-Human clinical trial studying the safety of ADAM, a hydrogel-based, long-lasting, non-hormonal, and non-permanent male contraceptive.The two new sites are South Coast Urology in Wollongong, led by A/Professor Peter Chin MBBS, FRACS, and AndroUrology Centre in Brisbane, led by Professor Eric Chung MBBS, FRACS. These sites join Epworth Freemasons in Melbourne, led by Professor and Principal Investigator Nathan Lawrentschuk, PhD, MBBS, FRACS.A/Prof Chin has been involved in a number of urological clinical trials. He led the first trials for the UroLift® device, which is now one of the leading minimally invasive treatment options for benign prostate hypertrophy (BPH). Prof Chung is recognized as one of leading international experts in the field of male sexual, reproductive, and reconstructive urology, and serves as the Chair of the Male LUTS and Past Chair of the Andrology sections in the Urological Society of Australia and New Zealand (USANZ).Dr. Chin performed his first two ADAM procedures on August 8th on a 29-year-old and a 30-year-old patient. Both procedures were successful with no adverse events reported on the day of the procedure and no device deficiencies.“I am delighted to be part of this groundbreaking study which is trialing the first implantable male contraceptive. ADAM has the potential to be the first major advancement in male contraception since the vasectomy, which was introduced over 100 years ago.Overall, the ADAM procedure was easy to get trained on and perform. The ADAM hydrogel is simple in preparation and Contraline's injector ensures the correct dose of hydrogel is implanted into the vas deferens, significantly reducing the chances of variability or failure,” said Peter Chin, MBBS, FRACS, A/Prof of Urology at the University of Wollongong.He added,“I was pleasantly surprised with how much interest there was from men to participate in the trial. We were able to perform our first ADAM implantations only 4 weeks after launching the recruitment campaign. I can see a future where many younger male patients are seeking out the ADAM procedure over existing contraceptive methods.”“We are excited to be expanding the“ADAM Study”, especially after the interest we received following the American Urological Association and European Association of Urology conferences. Peter Chin and Eric Chung bring extensive urology and andrology experience and have been involved in several successful clinical trials for urological devices. It was important for us to put ADAM in the hands of more surgeons to receive as much feedback as possible in preparation for a pivotal trial. With Drs. Chin and Chung on board, we are on track to complete enrollment of the trial by end of this year.” said Alexander Pastuszak, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Contraline.About ADAMThe ADAM System consists of a patented hydrogel, which is implanted into the vas deferens of patients via a minimally invasive procedure, and a delivery device that automates the delivery of the hydrogel. ADAM is the first hydrogel designed to occlude sperm passage through the vas deferens for a predefined period, degrading without intervention and thus offering a non-permanent contraceptive option for men, in contrast to vasectomy, which is considered permanent. ADAM is being studied in a First-in-Human clinical trial, focused on defining the safety of the ADAM System, while evaluating the preliminary efficacy in inducing azoospermia in study participants.About ContralineContraline, Inc. is a venture-backed, clinical-stage, medical device company focused on innovation in reproductive health. The company is developing ADAM, the world's first injectable hydrogel designed to provide long-lasting, non-hormonal, and reversible contraception for men. The company was founded in 2015 by Kevin Eisenfrats and Dr. John Herr, and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia. To learn more, visit

