(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Annual Festive Fundraiser's Sizable Proceeds Support Non-Profit

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highlands Sports Complex hosted its third annual Spooktacular Halloween event on October 26. The event was a huge success, with almost 20 vendors, games, and large inflatables. Over 120 people attended the event, and $1500 was raised for the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

Spooktacular Halloween Event at Highlands Sports Complex Benefits United Way

Continue Reading

The event featured a variety of activities for all ages. Music, games, food, and festive fun spread throughout the complex, adding to the event's continued success. The celebration included a costume contest for children, with prizes awarded in different age categories. All attendees gained access to the court area, as well as food, beverages, and an arcade credit.

Vendors and local businesses set up themed booths and gave out treats to the children in attendance. Residents and local businesses came together to offer community support, as a portion of the proceeds were donated to the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley, which helps local non-profit organizations in the Ohio Valley fight the toughest needs and work to improve lives through building strong communities.

"This event is always successful, and it's tough competing with all of the others in this area, but we continue to have great support," said Kelly Clutter, Director of Food & Beverage and Events at Highlands Sports Complex. "We try to do better yearly, and we're proud to be able to give back to the community with this event."

The Highlands Sports Complex is proud to have hosted another successful Spooktacular Halloween event. With the help of the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley, the event benefited the local community and provided a fun and safe environment for families to enjoy.

About Highlands Sports Complex

Highlands Sports Complex is an exciting multi-sport destination located in Wheeling, WV, that provides a variety of activities for athletes and families. With 200,000 square feet of sports and wellness facilities including six hard courts, turf fields, multipurpose rooms, play climbs, an outdoor zip-line and aerial adventure, a fitness center, and on-site dining options, it is the largest all-inclusive facility in the Mid-Atlantic region. Highlands Sports Complex is a member of the SF Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Companies.

Press Contact:

Highlands Sports Complex

3042389650



SOURCE Highlands Sports Complex