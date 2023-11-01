Project Phoenix: Reaches Milestone With Completion Of 9 ROCK Tasks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NaXum, an industry leader in innovative solutions, is excited to announce a significant achievement

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NaXum , an industry leader in innovative solutions, is excited to announce a significant achievement – the successful completion of nine crucial ROCK tasks for Project Phoenix. Our dedicated team's hard work has resulted in substantial enhancements for both administrators and members, elevating the platform's performance and user experience.Abdo, a skilled Commissions Engineer, spearheaded the enhancement of admin tools using Vue. By seamlessly converting APIs into Laravel API and integrating them into the Vue frontend, substantial progress has been achieved across various domains:Company InformationVisual BrandingAdministration Legal DocumentationUnder the creative guidance of James Ryan D. Pepito, an exceptional UX Designer, the VueJS template for the Webinar and Capture Page has come to life. Users can now relish a more captivating and user-friendly experience, thanks to his coding expertise.Expanding his expertise, James Ryan D. Pepito enhanced the frontend interface of Page Hits, offering users a streamlined and intuitive navigation experience that allows effortless information access.Erwin John Ibañez, a dedicated Commissions Engineer, reached a significant milestone by integrating backend APIs into the Member's Wallet Tool on the Vue platform. This seamless integration ensures that all template functionalities operate smoothly within Vue, with key accomplishments including:Mark Vincent Ayo, another accomplished Commissions Engineer, seamlessly integrated the Member's Dashboard into Vue using backend APIs. This evolution provides users with an informative and user-friendly dashboard experience.Erwin John Ibañez extended his contributions by embedding an API into replicated pages, enabling comprehensive page visit tracking. Users can now gain valuable insights into their interactions, enhancing their experience.Kayes Ibna Qayum, a skilled MobApp Engineer, introduced an innovative system that triggers Member Actions for sponsors of badge-earning members through the app.Michael Uche and Priom Bhowmik, both Core-Tech Engineers, contributed to seamless interactions by expertly coding APIs for DELETE and ADD functions on the Contacts page. These advancements simplify contact management, benefiting users across the board.These dynamic updates underscore NaXum's dedication to delivering an unparalleled experience to all Project Phoenix users. As we continue our journey of innovation, these enhancements reaffirm our position as trailblazers in the digital marketing industry.NaXum is a distinguished provider of innovative and creative solutions, empowering businesses to excel in the digital era. Our devoted team leverages cutting-edge technologies to deliver customized solutions for clients worldwide.

