David Arkenstone, Grammy® Nominated Composer, Returns To Colorado On 3-State Holiday Concert Tour

A Winter's Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends

David Arkenstone, Composer/Multi-instrumentalist

A Winter's Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends in Concert!

Grammy® Nominated Composer David Arkenstone's enchanting "A Winter's Eve" concert tour opens at the Newman Center in Denver on December 1st!

- Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake, CO.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- David Arkenstone returns to Colorado with his captivating holiday concert as part of the 3-state "A Winter's Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends" tour. David and his band of virtuoso musicians bring a lively candlelit concert of beloved holiday classics reimagined, blending neo-classical crossover, new age, Celtic, orchestral, and world music.

"A Winter's Eve" tour will debut songs from David's No. 1 Amazon Hot New Release Winterlüde, a winter-themed album inspired in part by David's travels through the majestic snow-covered mountain towns of Colorado.“With this recording,” says David,“I set out to capture the feelings I get when winter comes around. It's an idealized winter to be sure, but I wanted to illustrate some of the moods that come over me during this unique time. It seems to me the earth is more quiet and there's more time for reflection and contemplation. These songs are like chapters in a book, with each sound painting embodying a characteristic or mood that is meaningful during this magical season.”

Since the release of his acclaimed album Valley in the Clouds in 1987, David Arkenstone has become one of the most engaging and prolific instrumentalists of our time, receiving Grammy® nominations in 2022, 2020, 2004, 2000, and 1992. With over 1.1 billion streams worldwide, 60+ albums, film and TV scores, gaming scores for World of Warcraft, and NBC Sports themes such as The Kentucky Derby and Premier League soccer, David's music is the soundtrack to many listeners' lives, taking fans of all ages on a fantastic musical journey.

Tickets are on sale now for the 3-state tour of A Winter's Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends. The tour will include the following stops:

12/1 Denver CO - Robert and Judi Newman Center for the Performing Arts

12/2 Boulder CO - eTown Hall

12/3 Idaho Springs CO - United Center

12/4 Lafayette CO - Muse Performance Space

12/6 Salida CO - SteamPlant Event Center

12/7 Evergreen CO - Center Stage

12/8 Englewood CO - Hampden Hall, Englewood Civic Center

12/9 Palmer Lake CO - Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts

12/10 Albuquerque NM - South Broadway Cultural Center

12/12 Flagstaff AZ - Coconino Center for the Arts

12/14 Yuma AZ - Yuma Historic Theater

12/15 Phoenix AZ - Musical Instrument Museum

12/16 Tucson AZ - Sea of Glass Center for the Arts

