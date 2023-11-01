In-Memory Computing Market Surges To $16.3 Billion In 2022, Set To Reach $41.3 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The in-memory computing market experienced remarkable growth in 2022, reaching a substantial US$16.3 billion. Industry experts predict an even brighter future, with expectations of the market reaching US$41.3 billion by 2028. This projected growth reflects a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.6% between 2023 and 2028.

In-Memory Computing (IMC) is a cutting-edge solution that stores data in Random-Access Memory (RAM) on dedicated servers, ensuring lightning-fast data processing. It's an architecture designed to deliver real-time insights by clustering data. IMC works in tandem with on-disk or solid-state storage for archiving, recovery, and historical data access, allowing organizations to detect patterns, analyze large datasets, and perform operations swiftly. IMC finds applications across various sectors, including investment banking, insurance claim modeling, social gaming, real-time advertising, geospatial processing, and medical imaging.

One of the driving forces behind this market surge is the increasing digitization of business operations. Organizations are adopting applications capable of running advanced queries and complex analyses on vast datasets. IMC simultaneously reduces the burden on IT infrastructure, cuts operational costs, and enhances business insights. Its adoption is particularly prominent in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry, where it plays a crucial role in fraud detection, risk management, financial analysis, and transaction monitoring.

Other factors contributing to this market's growth include advancements in the IT sector and the escalating demand for rapid data processing across industries.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:



In-Memory Data Management Solutions and Services

Databases

Data Grids

In-Memory Computing Platforms

Server Applications Analytics Applications

Breakup by Organization Size:



Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:



BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Government Others

Breakup by Region:



North America



United States

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the market include Altibase Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., GigaSpaces Technologies Inc., GridGain Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone), Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, TIBCO Software Inc. (Vista Equity Partners), and more.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global in-memory computing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global in-memory computing market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global in-memory computing market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the industry?

