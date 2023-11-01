National Homecorp Announces Affordable New Homes Now Selling At Grand Oaks Reserve In Cleveland, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michael BergmanHOUSTON, TEXAS, US, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- National HomeCorp , (NHC)“America's Affordable Builder,” announced today the company is selling six new affordable home plans in its Liberty Series at the gated golf course community of Grand Oaks Reserve in Cleveland, Texas.Located north of Houston, Grand Oaks Reserve is a master planned community of newly built and affordable homes starting in the $250s with sizes ranging from 2,203 to 4,000 square feet. NHC's Liberty series of one-and-two-story homes feature between 3-6 bedrooms, 2-4 baths, and 2 car garages.National HomeCorp has 24 lots available for sale and is offering homebuyers six distinctive open and flexible floor plans. These contemporary homes present eight-foot-high ceilings, laminate countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, LED lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive a landscaping package.“This highly sought-after community is situated in an excellent location in historic Cleveland. Homebuyers will enjoy living in these quality constructed and affordable new homes, and all the benefits of living in this thriving area,” said Michael Bergman, president and co-founder for National HomeCorp.National HomeCorp is offering new construction homes with 100% financing, or In House Financing with $4,000 toward closing costs. All homes carry a third-party 2/10 warranty.Located at the intersection of Hwy 105 Bypass East and Hwy 321, Grand Oaks Reserve offers residents a community pool, golf course, tennis court, walking trails, dog park, shopping, dining and much more. With easy access to Houston, the most populous city in Texas, Cleveland's hometown feel is centered among mixed pine and hardwood forests and surrounded by the San Jacinto River and San Jacinto River's East Fork. The area's schools, churches, recreational opportunities, and affordable housing are attracting new residents and contributing to Cleveland's thriving economy.Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes in Grand Oaks Reserve by calling 713-589-9278 or by visiting nationalhomecorp.About National HomeCorp:As America's Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strategies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit# # #

