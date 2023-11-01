The Carolinas-Virginia Business Broker Association Recognizes Local Business Brokers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Four senior business brokers from Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC Receive Top Awards

- Rupesh Bharad, CVBBA President 2023

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Carolinas-Virginia Business Brokers Association (CVBBA) recently held their annual conference in Raleigh, NC with record attendance. The conference enhances the professional growth of its members by offering educational prospects and networking opportunities for its membership across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. This year's event was supported by the International Business Brokerage Association (IBBA) and M& A Source organizations, and the keynote address was provided by Allen Thomas, the U.S. Small Business Administration's Region IV Administrator who oversees the SBA”s Southeast region, serving Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The conference also acknowledges and rewards members who have achieved notable success in the previous year. Four senior business brokers from Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC were honored with the 2022 Multi-Million Dollar Award. These recipients include AJ Ramsey, Tony Khoury, John Chaffee, & Ashley Kelsey.

The Multi-Million Dollar Award is given to individual broker applicants who closed one or more qualified business deals and associated real estate transactions totaling $2 million and above in total Purchase Price during the 2022 calendar year.

“The Carolinas-Virginia Business Brokers Association (CVBBA) takes pride in honoring the best in the business brokerage industry. We are extremely proud of our members who have been honored with Million and Multi-Million Dollar awards for 2022.” - Rupesh Bharad, CVBBA President 2023

The CVBBA is a regional affiliate of the IBBA, the world's largest professional community of business intermediary specialists. Its annual conference relocated this year to Raleigh to better serve its growing membership in the tri-state area.

More information about Transworld Business Advisor - Eastern NC can be found at , or by contacting Tony Khoury at or 252-347-9606.

About the CVBBA

The Carolinas-Virginia Business Brokers Association is a non-profit corporation created to unite those engaged in the sale of business opportunities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.

Tony Khoury

Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC

+1 252-347-9606

