Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2023 Results On November 8, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company to Host Earnings Conference Call on November 8, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX ) ("Southwest Gas" or the "Company") today announced that it will report 2023 third quarter results prior to market opening on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The Company will host an earnings conference call on November 8, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET to discuss the results, and the discussion may include business, financial or other information not contained in the earnings release.
The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at .
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
|
Time:
|
11:00 AM ET
|
Telephone number:
|
(844) 481-2868
|
International telephone number:
|
(412) 317-1860
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at . Alternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or internationally at (412) 317-0088, beginning one hour after the end of the earnings call. Replay code is 4243070. The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 PM ET on November 15, 2023.
SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.
MENAFN01112023003732001241ID1107354998
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.