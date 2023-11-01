Timken Completes Acquisition Of Engineered Solutions Group (Imech)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR ; ), a global leader in engineered bearings and industrial motion products, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Engineered Solutions Group (a.k.a. Innovative Mechanical Solutions or iMECH).

iMECH manufactures thrust bearings, radial bearings, specialty coatings and other components primarily used in the energy industry. The business employs approximately 70 people and projects revenue of around $30 million for calendar year 2023.



About The Timken Company

The Timken Company

(NYSE: TKR ;



designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward.

Timken posted

$4.5 billion

in sales in 2022 and employs more than 19,000 people globally, operating from 46 countries. Timken has been recognized among

America's Most Responsible Companies

by Newsweek, the

World's Most Ethical Companies®

by Ethisphere,

America's Most Innovative Companies

by Fortune and America's

Best Large Employers ,

Best Employers for New Graduates

and

Best Employers for Women

by Forbes.

