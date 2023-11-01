M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Publishes New Environmental, Social And Governance (ESG) Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 2022 energy report for Richmond American Homes' parent company



DENVER, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC ), parent company to the Richmond American Homes companies, recently published its 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report.

Included in this edition are the company's National Average HERS® Index Ratings (Home Energy Rating System), which measures a home's comparative energy efficiency. The report states:

MDC Holdings Corporate Sustainability Report

Continue Reading

"In our 2021 Proxy Statement, we set a goal to decrease our national average HERS rating to 50 or less by 2025. We are happy to announce that we achieved a national average rating of 49 in 2022, meeting our goal three years ahead of schedule."

This progress was attributed in part to an expansion of the company's solar program, which has to date amounted to 141,304 tons in CO2 emission savings.

Another addition to this report was an announcement that Richmond American Homes was the inaugural winner of the Radon Star Award, presented by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for outstanding contributions to radon risk awareness and/or reduction.

"Since 2010, we've installed active radon control systems in all new homes located in areas with high radon. We chose active systems, as we believe they provide the greatest assurance of long-term risk reduction," said Andrew Harris, Sr. Vice President, Richmond American Homes.

For more information on M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.'s ESG initiatives, view the updated report at richmondamerican .

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.