Southland Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southland Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SLND and SLND WS) (“Southland”), a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2023 results on Monday, November 13, 2023, after the market closes.



Southland will also host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The call may be accessed here , or at . Following the conference call, a replay will be available on Southland's website.

About Southland

Southland is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure construction services. With roots dating back to 1900, Southland and its subsidiaries form one of the largest infrastructure construction companies in North America, with experience throughout the world. The company serves the bridges, tunneling, communications, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment, and water pipeline end markets. Southland is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

