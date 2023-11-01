Recyclico Battery Materials Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the“Company”) (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to report the results of its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting. Shareholders approved of all matters put before them, including: (a) the reappointment of DeVisser Gray, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the next fiscal year; (b) the adoption of the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan; and (c) the Change of Business, whereby the Company will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Technology Issuer instead of a Mining Issuer.



The motion to increase the board of directors to six members was not approved by shareholders.

Edward Skoda, who has served as a director of the Company since 2013, stepped down before the meeting and did not stand for re-election. The Company's board of directors (the“Board”) and management thank Mr. Skoda for his many years of service.

The remaining nominees – Zarko Meseldzija, Shaheem Ali, Andris Kikauka, Paul Hildebrand, and Rod Langtry – will form the Board, except for Mr. Ali who resigned from his position as director at the meeting. The newly constituted Board has appointed Richard Sadowsky to the seat vacated by Mr. Ali.

Mr. Sadowsky is a lawyer and consultant based in New York with several decades of experience in complex transactions and investment banking. He was previously the acting CEO of Voltari Corporation (a NASDAQ-listed company) and a partner of SNR Denton (Dentons) and Rubin Baum LLP. Mr. Sadowsky also worked as an investment banker with CIBC World Markets, stationed in New York.

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a battery materials company specializing in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling and materials production. RecycLiCo has developed advanced technologies that efficiently recover battery-grade materials from lithium-ion batteries, addressing the global demand for environmentally friendly solutions in energy storage. With minimal processing steps and up to 99% extraction of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese, the patented, closed-loop hydrometallurgical process turns lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade cathode precursor, lithium hydroxide, and lithium carbonate for direct integration into the re-manufacturing of new lithium-ion batteries.

