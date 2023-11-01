National Homecorp Announces Affordable New Homes Now Selling At Mission Del Lago In San Antonio, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

National HomeCorp, "America's Affordable Builder," is now selling 75 new affordable homes at Mission Del Lago in San Antonio, Texas

- Michael BergmanSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- National HomeCorp , (NHC)“America's Affordable Builder,” announced today the company is selling 75 new affordable homes in its Liberty Series at the Mission Del Lago golf course community in San Antonio, Texas.Mission Del Lago is the fastest growing community in San Antonio and offers newly built and affordable homes starting in the $230s with sizes ranging from 1,600 to 2,408 square feet. NHC's Liberty series of one-and-two-story homes feature between 3-5 bedrooms, 2-2.5 baths, and 2 car garages.Homebuyers can choose from distinctive open and flexible floor plans. These contemporary homes present eight-foot-high ceilings, laminate countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, recessed lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive a landscaping package.“Homebuyers will enjoy this exceptional award-winning community, its peaceful surroundings, and easy convenience to the San Antonio lifestyle. We are proud to offer these quality constructed and affordable new homes at Mission Del Lago,” said Michael Bergman, president and co-founder for National HomeCorp.National HomeCorp is offering new construction homes with 100% financing, or In House Financing with $4,000 toward closing costs. All homes carry a third-party 2/10 warranty.Mission Del Lago is located on Del Lago Parkway, one mile south of I-410 South Loop and west of Roosevelt Avenue (Highway 281). This fast-growing master-planned community on 850 acres includes a community pool, club house with cater kitchen, golf course, tennis court, fitness center, lake/pond walking trails, basketball court, and dog park. Situated on the southside of historic San Antonio, Mission Del Lago provides residents easy access to Gallardo Elementary School which is in the community, and nearby middle and high schools, downtown, the Alamo, and the Riverwalk along the San Antonio River. Also nearby are Lackland Air Force Base, and Brooks City Base, a former Air Force base converted into a mixed-use community of more than 50 businesses on a 1,308-acre campus. San Antonio is the seventh-largest city in the United States and is considered a model city for diversity and global competitiveness.Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes in Mission Del Lago by calling 210-248-2561 or by visiting nationalhomecorp.About National HomeCorp:As America's Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strategies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit# # #

