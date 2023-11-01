National Homecorp Announces Affordable New Homes Now Selling At Tolar Oaks In Tolar, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NHC Logo

National HomeCorp, "America's Affordable Builder," is now selling 15 new affordable homes at Tolar Oaks in Tolar, Texas

- Michael BergmanDALLAS-FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- National HomeCorp , (NHC)“America's Affordable Builder,” announced today the company is selling 15 new affordable homes in its Liberty Series at the community of Tolar Oaks in Tolar, Texas .Located southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth, Tolar Oaks offers newly built and affordable homes starting in the $230s-$240s with sizes ranging from 1,209 to 4,000 square feet. NHC's Liberty series of one-and-two-story homes feature between 3-6 bedrooms, 2-4 baths, and 2 car garages.National HomeCorp is now selling distinctive open and flexible floor plans. These contemporary homes present eight-foot-high ceilings, laminate countertops, GE appliances and Shaker cabinets, plus, LED lighting, central air and heating systems, and more. As a bonus, residents will receive a landscaping package.“Tolar Oaks offers a small-town atmosphere plus close access to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Homebuyers will enjoy living in these quality constructed and affordable new homes, and all the benefits of living in this historic and friendly community,” said Michael Bergman, president and co-founder for National HomeCorp.National HomeCorp is offering new construction homes with 100% financing, or In House Financing with $4,000 toward closing costs. All homes carry a third-party 2/10 warranty.Located north of US Hwy 377 and east of Tolar Hwy, the historic community of Tolar Oaks is an hour from the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and offers residents an ideal location to enjoy nearby outdoor recreation, lakes, Tarleton State University, plus a friendly, small-town atmosphere and excellent school system.Homebuyers can learn more about the special opportunities to purchase affordable new homes in Tolar Oaks by calling 888-320-8809 or by visiting nationalhomecorp.About National HomeCorp:As America's Affordable Builder, the National Home Corporation (NHC), strives to bring affordable housing with maximum square footage and useability to the market. Established in 2021, NHC has built over 500 homes in Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and Missouri and plans to bring its cost saving strategies nationwide. NHC also partners with NHC Mortgage and NHC Title to streamline the purchasing process and with every home closing, NHC donates $100 to Homeaid, a nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness across the U.S. To learn more, please visit# # #

Jason Walzer

National HomeCorp

+1 770-365-2982

