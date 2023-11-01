Enstar Closes Previously Announced Transaction With AIG

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGR) announced today that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has closed the previously announced transaction with American International Group, Inc. (“AIG”) to provide protection to AIG on its retained exposure to adverse development on Validus Re's loss reserves.



The cover became effective as of the closing of AIG's sale of Validus Re to RenaissanceRe on November 1, 2023, when all regulatory approvals were obtained and all closing conditions were satisfied.

About Enstar

