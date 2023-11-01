Exclusive Tree Care Leads From TLT Propel Ortiz Tree Service To New Heights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAYLORS, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ortiz Tree Service, a well-established tree care and removal company based in Taylors, South Carolina, is celebrating remarkable growth thanks to its partnership with Tree Leads Today (TLT). TLT, a leading marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses, has enabled Ortiz Tree Service to expand efficiently and effectively.Ortiz Tree Service is known for its top-notch tree care services and landscape clearing. Their service area extends to towns and counties within a 30-mile radius of Taylors, SC. The company offers tree removal, tree trimming, stump grinding, and other tree care services to its customers.Owner David Ortiz emphasized the pivotal role that TLT has played in their success. He stated, "TLT has allowed us to grow quickly and efficiently." Over the past year, Ortiz Tree Service has seen a staggering growth rate of 100%, a testament to the power of exclusive leads generated by TLT. This rapid expansion has led to the hiring of five additional crews to manage the increased workload.One of the key advantages of exclusive leads, as explained by David Ortiz, is that they ensure the company has the sole opportunity to connect with potential clients. This exclusivity has proven to be valuable, often leading to a higher conversion rate and more successful jobs.TLT's geotargeting capability has also contributed to increased efficiency. The company's estimator can now schedule appointments and estimate jobs with ease, as the leads are typically in close proximity to one another. This streamlined approach saves valuable time and resources.Ortiz Tree Service places great importance on direct phone calls from potential clients. Such calls provide a personal connection and enable the company to answer clients' questions, build trust, and secure contracts more effectively. Ortiz stated, "Phone calls provide a direct and personal connection with potential clients. This allows us to answer their questions, build trust, and secure contracts more effectively."With 15 years of experience in the tree care industry, Ortiz Tree Service has built a reputation for providing excellent service. They have a strong presence in the Taylors area and are known for their professionalism and top-notch work. The company is fully licensed and insured, ensuring that clients receive the highest quality service.Ortiz Tree Service believes in the importance of delivering exceptional tree care and removal services. The satisfaction of their clients has always been a top priority, and their 100% growth over the past year is a testament to their dedication to quality work.The success story of Ortiz Tree Service, driven by exclusive leads from Tree Leads Today, underscores the critical role that marketing can play in the growth and expansion of tree care businesses. The ability to efficiently connect with potential clients and provide them with high-quality services has been pivotal in reshaping the landscape of tree care marketing.About Tree Leads Today:Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative lead generation techniques help tree care companies achieve outstanding success. To contact Tree Leads Today: | (610) 227-6290.PresswireToday ( ) is the ultimate tool for businesses looking to make an impact in their local market. Whether you're a small business owner or a large corporation, Presswire Today targeted press releases can help you establish your brand, generate leads, and achieve your marketing goals.

David Ortiz

Ortiz Tree Service

+1 864-506-3986

