Rediscover Parkland Carpet One: The Newly Renovated Flooring Destination In Regina

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Parkland Carpet One, the leading flooring store in Regina, is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of its newly renovated store. The transformation includes a state-of-the-art showroom and an innovative in-store room visualizer , providing customers with an easy shopping experience.Trusted Name In The Flooring IndustryNestled in the heart of Regina, Parkland Carpet One is a trusted name in the flooring industry. The recent renovation was a testament to their commitment to their customers. They offer a vast selection of products, various services, and their experience in the industry to their valued customers.Who Is Parkland Carpet One?The neighborhood Carpet One is more than just a local flooring store; it's part of a vast worldwide cooperative with over 1,000 stores. This unique position allows them to offer customers the best of both worlds – the personalized service of a local business and the vast savings and selection of a national chain. With their deep experience, cutting-edge tools, and advanced technology, their experts are equipped to find a flooring solution for any need or budget.The New ShowroomThe new showroom is designed to inspire and captivate, offering a wide range of flooring options to cater to diverse tastes and preferences. From carpets and hardwood to tiles and laminate, the showroom is a treasure trove of flooring choices. With the latest trends and a variety of textures and colors on display, customers can visualize the floors they are looking for.In-Store Room VisualizerTo make the decision-making process even more convenient, Parkland Carpet One has introduced a cutting-edge in-store room visualizer. This innovative tool allows customers to virtually place different flooring options in their own space, giving them a clearer idea of how the selected flooring will look in their home. It's a game-changer for those wanting their floor to complement their decor.Renovated Store And The New Shopping ExperienceRobert Grain, the proud owner of Parkland Carpet One, expresses his excitement about the renovated store and the new shopping experience, saying, "We are absolutely thrilled to unveil the all-new Parkland Carpet One. Our renovated showroom is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible flooring solutions. With our in-store room visualizer, we're making the decision-making process easier and more enjoyable than ever. We can't wait to welcome everyone back and help them transform their living spaces with the perfect flooring."Expertise & KnowledgeParkland Carpet One is dedicated to ensuring that customers have access to not only a wide variety of flooring options but also the expertise of their knowledgeable and friendly staff. The store's team is always ready to provide guidance, answer questions, and offer professional advice, making sure every customer's unique needs are met.Visit The New Store TodayVisit the new store today and experience the future of flooring shopping. With the exceptional selection , the in-store room visualizer, and a commitment to top-tier customer service, Parkland Carpet One is the one-stop destination for all flooring needs in Regina.For more information, please visit or give them a call at 306-988-8085, one of their experts will be there to answer any questions.

