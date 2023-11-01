MKS Instruments Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Revenue of $932 million, in-line with the midpoint of guidance



GAAP gross margin of 45.7% and Non-GAAP gross margin of 47.1%, above the high-end of guidance

GAAP operating margin of 12.6% and Non-GAAP operating margin of 21.8%, above the high-end of guidance

GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.58 and Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share of $1.46, above the high-end of guidance Operating cash flow of $160 million and free cash flow of $142 million



ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, today reported third quarter 2023 financial results.

“We executed well in delivering strong profitability in the third quarter, despite a muted demand environment across our end markets,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Lee added,“We are actively engaged with customers across a broad range of technology inflections, and our unique capabilities to address next-generation device designs position us well to emerge from the current downturn in a stronger position with a stronger product portfolio.”

“We have a long history of managing our business through cycles, and the third quarter was no exception, as disciplined cost management along with favorable product mix enabled us to exceed the high-end of our guidance for Non-GAAP gross and operating margins in the third quarter,” said Seth H. Bagshaw, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.“In October, we successfully repriced our USD Term Loan B and made a voluntary prepayment of $100 million on our Term Loan A, demonstrating our commitment to optimizing our capital structure.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company expects revenue of $840 million, plus or minus $40 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $185 million, plus or minus $20 million, and Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share of $0.85, plus or minus $0.27.

Conference Call Details

A conference call with management will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). To participate in the call by phone, participants should visit the Investor Relations section of MKS' website at mks and click on Events & Presentations, where you will be able to register online and receive dial-in details. We encourage participants to register and dial in to the conference call at least 15 minutes before the start of the call to ensure a timely connection. A live and archived webcast and related presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the MKS website.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world's leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

This press release includes financial measures that are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“Non-GAAP financial measures”). These Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, MKS' reported results under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), and may be different from Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. MKS management believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors for comparing prior periods and analyzing ongoing business trends and operating results.

MKS is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share and Adjusted EBITDA to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because it is unable to estimate with reasonable certainty the ultimate timing or amount of certain significant items without unreasonable efforts. These items include, but are not limited to, acquisition and integration costs, amortization of intangible assets, ransomware remediation costs, restructuring and other expense, goodwill and intangible asset impairments or other asset impairments, debt refinancing, prepayments of term loan principal, and the income tax effect of these items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, including, but not limited to, our acquisition of Atotech Limited (“Atotech”) in August 2022 (the“Atotech Acquisition”), the timing of ransomware remediation, and the interest rate and refinancing environment, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the relevant period.