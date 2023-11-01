Creative Coast Now Accepting Speaker Applications For 2024 GRIT Conference In Savannah, GA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jesse Cole, founder and owner of the Savannah Bananas baseball team, speaks as a keynote at a previous GRIT Conference.

GRIT 2023 keynote speaker and technology and product executive Mariah Hay shares on ethics in product design.

A 2023 GRIT panel discussion on insights and the intersection of the entertainment and gaming industries.

The Creative Coast is accepting speaker applications in areas of Entrepreneurship, Technology, and Creativity for its annual, two-day innovation conference.

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Creative Coast is now accepting speaker applications for its 2024 GRIT Conference . The event will take place in Savannah, Georgia at the Savannah Civic Center from February 29th to March 1st. Formerly known as Geekend, the annual conference was rebranded to GRIT in 2023 and returns in its 12th year to foster and grow the regional innovation economy by showcasing accomplishments, introducing new ideas, and connecting people passionate about building products, companies, and experiences. Given this year's conference falls on a Leap Year Day, the conference theme is“Leap into the Future.”The GRIT Conference will bring two full days of exciting and cutting-edge workshops, panels, and keynotes to Savannah on topics related to three tracks: entrepreneurship, technology, and creativity. Past speakers include Jesse Cole (Owner of the Savannah Bananas), Matias Corea (Co-founder of Behance), Cath Coetzer (former Global Innovation Portfolio Director at Coca-Cola), Jacqueline Verdier and Dominic Suszanski (Co-founders of Selfie on a Stick), G. Michael Lester (former Technology Transfer Partnership Manager for the NASA Kennedy Space Center), and more!With an expected attendance of 500+, the organization is accepting presentations that showcase achievements in business, technology, and arts innovation, address the toughest challenges, and discuss emerging trends. If you have an exciting initiative, case study, or success story, the GRIT Conference Executive Committee wants to hear about it!Applications must be submitted before 11:59 p.m. on November 27, 2023. Apply by visiting .About The Creative CoastThe Creative Coast is a 501(c)3 non-profit supported by the Savannah Economic Development Authority, the City of Savannah, the Georgia Southern Business Innovation Group, and the Advanced Technology Development Center. Our mission is to connect, support, and develop creative and technology entrepreneurs to positively impact the economy in our community. The Creative Coast is here for the entrepreneurial, technology, & creative community of the Savannah region. We achieve our mission in Savannah through educational & social programs that connect and foster local innovation in both large and small companies. To learn more about our organization, visit .

