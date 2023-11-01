Experience The Magic: Decatur, Alabama's Historic Christmas Tour Of Homes Returns On December 9Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Decatur, AL, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decatur, AL (November 1, 2023) - The Historic Decatur Christmas Tour of Homes in Decatur, Alabama, is a cherished annual event that encapsulates the spirit of the holiday season and the rich history of the town. This tour offers participants a unique opportunity to step back in time and experience the enchanting beauty of beautifully decorated historic homes, each adorned with festive lights, ornaments, and seasonal decorations. As visitors stroll through the charming streets of Decatur, they are treated to a glimpse of the past, with well-preserved architectural gems and captivating stories that highlight the area's cultural heritage. The tour not only ignites the joy of the holiday season but also fosters a sense of community and connection, as neighbors and visitors come together to celebrate the warmth and traditions of this vibrant Southern town.

The 2023 Christmas Tour of Homes will be on December 9th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will feature four homes in the Old Decatur Historic District, three homes in the Albany Historic District, three historic Churches, the Old State Bank Building, the Historic Decatur Union Train Depot, and the Carnegie Visual Arts Center.

There is a very exciting feature on this year's tour. A 150-year-old home will make its debut on the Christmas Tour of Homes while celebrating this momentous milestone. The home is located at 504 Line St and has been given the name Shadowlawn due to the towering oak trees that surround the home. This glamourous two-story white house sits in the Old Decatur Historic District and was recently renovated by the current owners Dr. Randy Riehl and his wife Lauren.

There will be three historic Decatur Churches featured on this year's tour. The recently renovated First Baptist Church, the Vintage Faith Church, and Central United Methodist Church which will be celebrating a milestone this year of 125 years in operation.

Another historic building on the tour that is celebrating a historic milestone is the Old State Bank. The Old State Bank Building officially turned 190 years old this past July and it will serve as a headquarters for the tour.

This year's historic Christmas tour of homes will be even more enchanting as the Historic Decatur Association (HDA) unveils new luminaries, casting a warm and nostalgic glow that will transport visitors back in time as they explore the beautifully decorated homes.

In addition to the captivating new luminaries, attendees of this year's historic Christmas tour of homes can delight in the melodic voices of carol singers and even opt for a charming carriage ride (with an extra charge of $20), creating a truly immersive and festive holiday experience.



Starting from November 1, 2023, tickets for the event will be available for purchase online at . Each ticket is priced at $30 per person. Attendees have the convenience of securing their tickets via online purchase or in person either before or on the day of the event. On the day of the event, tickets can be purchased at the Old State Bank headquarters, located at 925 Bank St NE, Decatur, AL 35601.

For more information regarding the tour please contact Historic Decatur Association (HDA) President Michael Rogers at 256.758.3405 or

