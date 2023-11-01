CVG Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EPS of $0.22, up 100% year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA of $16.6 million, up 16.1% year-over-year

Our strategy continues to favorably impact our results as Electrical Systems revenues were up 16.8% year-over-year NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI), a diversified industrial products and services company, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Third Quarter 2023 Highlights (Compared with prior year, where comparisons are noted)

Revenues of $246.7 million, down 1.9% due primarily to higher revenue in the prior year as a result of a COVID backlog in Asia-Pacific which offset an increase in revenue in Electrical Systems in 2023.

Operating income of $12.4 million, up 30.5%; adjusted operating income of $12.5 million, up 17.9%. Improved operating income was driven primarily by improved pricing and cost management, partially offset by volume decreases.

Net income and adjusted net income were both $7.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $5.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $16.6 million, up 16.1% with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.7%, up from 5.7%.

New business wins year-to-date are expected to be approximately $140 million when fully ramped. The majority of the new business awards continue to be in the Electrical Systems segment. Strong free cash flow and debt pay down reduced our leverage ratio down to 1.5x from 2.7x. Robert Griffin, Chairman of the Board and Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, said,“CVG continues to execute on its strategic long-term plan, which again delivered year-over-year bottom line improvements in the quarter. Electrical Systems remains a key growth area for the Company, as evidenced by the strong revenue growth compared to last year and the successful start-up at our new Electrical Systems facilities in Aldama, Mexico, and Tangier, Morocco, which has gone very well. As always, I would like to thank our global CVG teams for their hard work, dedication, and commitment as we continue to execute our strategic goals.” Andy Cheung, Chief Financial Officer, added,“CVG continued executing on our strategy, delivering strong year-over-year improvements in profitability during the quarter. Despite the strong performance, revenues declined slightly year-over-year against a tough comparable base year in 2022, when our Asia-Pacific business benefited from a post-COVID increase in backlogged sales orders. We also had improved earnings and generated strong free cash flow of $12.5 million during the quarter, further strengthening our financial foundation, and reduced our leverage to 1.5x from 2.7x in the third quarter last year.” “Going forward, we remain committed to driving strong free cash flow, paying down debt, and investing to support our growing, diverse portfolio of businesses.” Third Quarter Financial Results

(amounts in millions except per share data and percentages)

Third Quarter 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Revenues $ 246.7 $ 251.4 $ (4.7 ) (1.9)% Gross profit $ 33.9 $ 26.8 $ 7.1 26.5% Gross margin 13.7 % 10.7 % Adjusted gross profit 1 $ 34.0 $ 27.4 $ 6.6 24.1% Adjusted gross margin 1 13.8 % 10.9 % Operating income $ 12.4 $ 9.5 $ 2.9 30.5% Operating margin 5.0 % 3.8 % Adjusted operating income 1 $ 12.5 $ 10.6 $ 1.9 17.9% Adjusted operating margin 1 5.1 % 4.2 % Net income $ 7.3 $ 3.6 $ 3.7 102.8% Adjusted net income 1 $ 7.3 $ 5.1 $ 2.2 43.1% Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 100.0% Adjusted earnings per share, diluted 1 $ 0.22 $ 0.15 $ 0.07 46.7% Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 16.6 $ 14.3 $ 2.3 16.1% Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 6.7 % 5.7 % 1 See Appendix A for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation

Consolidated Results

Third Quarter 2023 Results



Third quarter 2023 revenues were $246.7 million, compared to $251.4 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 1.9%. The overall decrease in revenues was due to higher revenue in the prior year as a result of a COVID backlog in Asia-Pacific. Foreign currency translation also favorably impacted third quarter 2023 revenues by $2.0 million, or 0.8%.

Operating income in the third quarter 2023 was $12.4 million compared to $9.5 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating income was attributable to improved pricing and cost management, partially offset by volume decreases. Third quarter 2023 adjusted operating income was $12.5 million, excluding special charges.

Interest associated with debt and other expenses was $2.6 million and $2.8 million for the third quarter 2023 and 2022, respectively. Net income was $7.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2023 compared to net income of $3.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

On September 30, 2023, the Company had $5.0 million of outstanding borrowings on its U.S. revolving credit facility and $4.1 million outstanding on its China credit facility, $46.3 million of cash and $152.0 million of availability from the credit facilities, resulting in total liquidity of $198.3 million.

Third Quarter 2023 Segment Results

Vehicle Solutions Segment



Revenues were $145.4 million compared to $154.0 million for the prior year period, a decrease of 5.6%, due to higher revenue in the prior year as a result of a COVID backlog in Asia-Pacific. Operating income was $10.9 million, compared to $9.6 million in the prior year period, an increase of 14.0%, primarily attributable to price increases, material and freight cost reduction improvements, partially offset by volume decreases.

Electrical Systems Segment



Revenues were $53.9 million compared to $46.1 million in the prior year period, an increase of 16.8%, primarily resulting from increased sales volume, pricing and favorable foreign exchange. Operating income was $5.9 million compared to $5.2 million in the prior year period, an increase of 13.7%. The increase in operating income was primarily attributable to increased sales volume and pricing, partially offset by startup costs related to new facilities.

Aftermarket & Accessories Segment



Revenues were $34.4 million compared to $37.1 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 7.4%, primarily resulting from decreased sales volume. Operating income was $4.5 million compared to $5.0 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 9.1%. The decrease in operating income was primarily attributable to cost inflation, partially offset by increased pricing.

Industrial Automation Segment



Revenues were $13.0 million compared to $14.1 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 7.8%, primarily due to lower sales volume due to decreased customer demand. Operating income was $0.7 million compared to an operating loss of $1.0 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating income was primarily attributable to profit reported from the liquidation of certain excess inventories. Adjusted operating income was $0.8 million.

2023 Demand Outlook

According to ACT Research, the 2023 North American Class 8 truck production levels are expected to be at 336,000 units, compared to approximately 315,000 units in 2022. Class 8 estimates from FTR for 2023 are 327,000 units, slightly lower than ACT Research for Class 8 truck builds. Class 5-7 production levels are expected to be at 266,000 units in 2023. The 2024 forecast Class 8 truck builds according to ACT Research is approximately 274,000 units.

According to Transparency Market Research Inc, the global commercial and automotive vehicle wire harness market is growing at approximately 5% per year.

According to Interact Analysis, the Global Off-Highway vehicle market is expected to increase approximately 5% in 2023. Beyond 2023, the Off-Highway vehicle market is expected to grow in the 4-5% range.

According to MacKay and Company, North American aftermarket truck parts are expected to see at least 4% growth in 2023. Compounded annual growth of at least 4% is forecasted for 2023-2027​.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release is included as Appendix A to this release.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems while creating positive change for our customers, industries and communities we serve. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at

Forward-Looking Statements

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Revenues $ 246,687 $ 251,412 $ 771,590 $ 746,635 Cost of revenues 212,763 224,570 664,056 672,531 Gross profit 33,924 26,842 107,534 74,104 Selling, general and administrative expenses 21,476 17,304 64,498 49,955 Operating income 12,448 9,538 43,036 24,149 Other expense 383 1,924 488 2,798 Interest expense 2,614 2,813 8,308 6,892 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 921 Income before provision for income taxes 9,451 4,801 34,240 13,538 Provision for income taxes 2,161 1,250 8,110 3,520 Net income $ 7,290 $ 3,551 $ 26,130 $ 10,018 Earnings per Common Share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.11 $ 0.79 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.11 $ 0.78 $ 0.30 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 33,100 32,460 33,010 32,950 Diluted 33,350 32,922 33,408 33,645





COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets: Cash $ 46,293 $ 31,825 Accounts receivable, net 159,863 152,626 Inventories 128,192 142,542 Other current assets 29,892 12,582 Total current assets 364,240 339,575 Property, plant and equipment, net 71,554 67,805 Intangible assets, net 12,041 14,620 Deferred income taxes 11,181 12,275 Other assets, net 37,026 35,993 Total assets $ 496,042 $ 470,268 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 105,110 $ 122,091 Accrued liabilities and other 52,999 42,809 Current portion of long-term debt and short-term debt 18,331 10,938 Total current liabilities 176,440 175,838 Long-term debt 135,573 141,499 Pension and other post-retirement benefits 9,325 8,428 Other long-term liabilities 28,150 24,463 Total liabilities $ 349,488 $ 350,228 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock $ - $ - Common stock 330 328 Treasury stock (15,322 ) (14,514 ) Additional paid-in capital 263,641 261,371 Retained deficit (69,465 ) (95,595 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (32,630 ) (31,550 ) Total stockholders' equity 146,554 120,040 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 496,042 $ 470,268





COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Vehicle Solutions Electrical Systems Aftermarket and Accessories Industrial Automation Corporate/Other Total 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 145,393 $ 154,024 $ 53,862 $ 46,129 $ 34,412 $ 37,143 $ 13,020 $ 14,116 $ - $ - $ 246,687 $ 251,412 Gross profit 17,661 13,839 7,881 6,210 6,605 6,389 1,777 404 - - 33,924 26,842 Selling, general & administrative expenses 6,761 4,279 2,018 1,055 2,104 1,436 1,087 1,371 9,506 9,163 21,476 17,304 Operating income (loss) $ 10,900 $ 9,560 $ 5,863 $ 5,155 $ 4,501 $ 4,953 $ 690 $ (967 ) $ (9,506 ) $ (9,163 ) $ 12,448 $ 9,538





Nine Months Ended September 30, Vehicle Solutions Electrical Systems Aftermarket and Accessories Industrial Automation Corporate/Other Total 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 458,707 $ 436,966 $ 172,236 $ 133,350 $ 108,870 $ 99,530 $ 31,777 $ 76,789 $ - $ - $ 771,590 $ 746,635 Gross profit 58,035 35,657 26,524 16,857 21,620 13,341 1,355 8,249 - - 107,534 74,104 Selling, general & administrative expenses 19,609 18,269 6,932 3,998 6,017 4,636 3,588 4,242 28,352 18,810 64,498 49,955 Operating income (loss) $ 38,426 $ 17,388 $ 19,592 $ 12,859 $ 15,603 $ 8,705 $ (2,233 ) $ 4,007 $ (28,352 ) $ (18,810 ) $ 43,036 $ 24,149





COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Appendix A: Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Gross profit $ 33,924 $ 26,842 $ 107,534 $ 74,104 Restructuring 70 607 1,443 2,958 Adjusted gross profit $ 33,994 $ 27,449 $ 108,977 $ 77,062 % of revenues 13.8 % 10.9 % 14.1 % 10.3 %





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Operating income (loss) $ 12,448 $ 9,538 $ 43,036 $ 24,149 Restructuring 70 647 1,501 3,387 Deferred consideration purchase accounting - 103 - 341 Executive transition - 329 - 329 Total operating income adjustments 70 1,079 1,501 4,057 Adjusted operating income $ 12,518 $ 10,617 $ 44,537 $ 28,206 % of revenues 5.1 % 4.2 % 5.8 % 3.8 %





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net income $ 7,290 $ 3,551 $ 26,130 $ 10,018 Operating income adjustments 70 1,079 1,501 4,057 Pension settlement - 1,116 - 1,116 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 921 Hryvnia fair value adjustments on forward exchange contracts - (153 ) - 98 Adjusted provision for income taxes1 (18 ) (511 ) (375 ) (1,548 ) Adjusted net income $ 7,342 $ 5,082 $ 27,256 $ 14,662 Diluted EPS $ 0.22 $ 0.11 $ 0.78 $ 0.30 Adjustments to diluted EPS $ - $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.14 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.22 $ 0.15 $ 0.82 $ 0.44

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Net income $ 7,290 $ 3,551 $ 26,130 $ 10,018 Interest expense 2,614 2,813 8,308 6,892 Provision for income taxes 2,161 1,250 8,110 3,520 Depreciation expense 3,639 3,749 10,615 11,043 Amortization expense 847 851 2,544 2,563 EBITDA $ 16,551 $ 12,214 $ 55,707 $ 34,036 % of revenues 6.7 % 4.9 % 7.2 % 4.6 % EBITDA adjustments Restructuring $ 70 $ 647 $ 1,501 $ 3,387 Deferred consideration purchase accounting - 103 - 341 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 921 Hryvnia fair value adjustments on forward exchange contracts - (153 ) - 98 Executive transition - 329 - 329 Pension settlement - 1,116 - 1,116 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,621 $ 14,256 $ 57,208 $ 40,228 % of revenues 6.7 % 5.7 % 7.4 % 5.4 %

Reported Tax Provision adjusted for tax effect of special charges at 25%





Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Vehicle Solutions Electrical Systems Aftermarket and Accessories Industrial Automation Corporate/Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 10,900 $ 5,863 $ 4,501 $ 690 $ (9,506 ) $ 12,448 Restructuring - - - 70 - 70 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 10,900 $ 5,863 $ 4,501 $ 760 $ (9,506 ) $ 12,518 % of revenues 7.5 % 10.9 % 13.1 % 5.8 % 5.1 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Vehicle Solutions Electrical Systems Aftermarket and Accessories Industrial Automation Corporate/Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 38,426 $ 19,592 $ 15,603 $ (2,233 ) $ (28,352 ) $ 43,036 Restructuring 423 8 - 1,070 - 1,501 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 38,849 $ 19,600 $ 15,603 $ (1,163 ) $ (28,352 ) $ 44,537 % of revenues 8.5 % 11.4 % 14.3 % (3.7 )% 5.8 %





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Vehicle Solutions Electrical Systems Aftermarket and Accessories Industrial Automation Corporate/Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 9,560 $ 5,155 $ 4,953 $ (967 ) $ (9,163 ) $ 9,538 Restructuring 66 445 136 $ 647 Deferred consideration purchase accounting - - - 103 - 103 Executive transition - - - - 329 329 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 9,626 $ 5,155 $ 5,398 $ (728 ) $ (8,834 ) $ 10,617 % of revenues 6.2 % 11.2 % 14.5 % (5.2 )% 4.2 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Vehicle Solutions Electrical Systems Aftermarket and Accessories Industrial Automation Corporate/Other Total Operating income (loss) $ 17,388 $ 12,859 $ 8,705 $ 4,007 $ (18,810 ) $ 24,149 Restructuring 270 571 1,440 800 306 3,387 Deferred consideration purchase accounting - - - 341 - 341 Executive transition - - - - 329 329 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 17,658 $ 13,430 $ 10,145 $ 5,148 $ (18,175 ) $ 28,206 % of revenues 4.0 % 10.1 % 10.2 % 6.7 % 3.8 %





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities $ 18,468 $ 38,301 $ 29,990 $ 33,794 Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,017 ) (3,925 ) (15,196 ) (12,541 ) Free cash flow $ 12,451 $ 34,376 $ 14,794 $ 21,253



Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). In general, the non-GAAP measures exclude items that (i) management believes reflect the Company's multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company's performance, engage in financial and operational planning and to determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on the Company's financial and operating results and in comparing the Company's performance to that of its competitors and to comparable reporting periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.