Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Gross written premiums increased by 24.0% to $314.0 million compared to $253.1 million in the third quarter of 2022

Net income of $18.4 million, compared to $4.3 million in the third quarter of 2022

Adjusted net income(1) of $23.3 million, compared to $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2022

Total loss ratio of 18.8% compared to 39.6% in the third quarter of 2022

Combined ratio of 75.8% compared to 94.8% in the third quarter of 2022

Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 70.9%, compared to 90.3%, in the third quarter of 2022

Annualized return on equity of 17.7%, compared to 4.6% in the third quarter of 2022

Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 22.3%, compared to 9.9% in the third quarter of 2022

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We are very pleased with our strong third quarter. The results included record quarterly gross written premium, adjusted net income growth of 153%, and an adjusted return on equity of 22.3%. Our concerted effort over the last several years to reduce the volatility in our book of business and earnings base was also on full display in the third quarter as we incurred negligible loss from catastrophes despite elevated activity across the industry. The execution of our Palomar 2X strategic plan during the quarter instills a high level of confidence that Palomar will produce consistent profitable growth in the quarters and years ahead."

Mr. Armstrong continued,“In addition to the strong underwriting results, we also continued to invest in growth across the organization. Beyond growing gross written premium 24% year-over-year, during the quarter we hired an experienced leader to build an Environmental practice, wrote our first Crop premium, and established new fronting partnerships. Overall, we continue to dedicate our capital and resources towards targeted segments of our book of business that maximize our risk-adjusted returns.”

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 24.0% to $314.0 million compared to $253.1 million in the third quarter of 2022, while net earned premiums increased 10.1% compared to the prior year's third quarter. Excluding de-emphasized lines of business, gross written premiums increased 30.6% in the third quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the third quarter were $16.1 million, comprised of $16.7 million of non-catastrophe attritional losses, offset by $0.5 million of favorable catastrophe development from prior periods. The loss ratio for the quarter was 18.8%, comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of -0.6% and an attritional loss ratio of 19.4%, compared to a loss ratio of 39.6% during the same period last year comprised of a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 16.0% and attritional loss ratio of 23.6%.

Underwriting income(1) for the third quarter was $20.7 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.8% compared to underwriting income of $4.1 million resulting in a combined ratio of 94.8% during the same period last year. The Company's adjusted underwriting income(1) was $25.0 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 70.9% in the third quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $7.5 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 90.3% during the same period last year.

Investment Results

Net investment income increased by 61.0% to $6.0 million compared to $3.7 million in the prior year's third quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended September 30, 2023 due to cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.61 years at September 30, 2023. Cash and invested assets totaled $688.0 million at September 30, 2023. During the third quarter, the Company recorded net realized and unrealized losses of $1.4 million related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized losses of $2.4 million in last year's third quarter.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was 24.9% compared to 17.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. For the current quarter, the Company's income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to the non-deductible executive compensation expense.

Stockholders ' Equity and Returns

Stockholders' equity was $421.3 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $367.8 million at September 30, 2022. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company's annualized return on equity was 17.7% compared to 4.6% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 22.3% compared to 9.9% for the same period in the prior year. During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 117,739 shares for $6.6 million pursuant to the Company's previously announced $100 million share repurchase authorization. As of September 30, 2023, $43.5 million remains available for future repurchases.

Full Year 2023 Outlook

For the full year 2023, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $90 million to $93 million. This includes $3.4 million of catastrophe losses incurred during the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), and Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. Palomar is an innovative insurer serving residential and commercial clients in specialty markets including the market for earthquake insurance. Palomar's insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of“A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company's business and the operational factors underlying the Company's financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company's income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders' equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders' equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders' equity.

Safe Harbor Statement

Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following tables summarize the Company's results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022: