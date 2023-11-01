Uniti Group Inc. Declares $0.15 Per Share Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on January 4, 2024 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2023.



ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at .

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer



Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872

Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury





