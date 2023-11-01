SEACOR Marine Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

SEACOR Marine's consolidated operating revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $75.6 million, operating income was $9.8 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $36.8 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $59.8 million, operating loss of $10.9 million, and DVP of $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, and consolidated operating revenues of $66.9 million, operating income of $2.9 million, and DVP of $30.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Notable third quarter items include:



26.4% improvement in revenues from the third quarter of 2022 and a 13.0% improvement from the second quarter of 2023.

Average day rates of $18,046, a 35.3% improvement from the third quarter of 2022, and a 18.3% improvement from the second quarter of 2023.

DVP margin increased 132.9% from the third quarter of 2022 and increased 20.2% from the second quarter of 2023. Comprehensive refinancing of our debt capital structure by refinancing $104.8 million of indebtedness maturing in the 2023-2026 period with a new $122.0 million senior secured term loan facility maturing in 2028. The remaining proceeds were used to, among other things, acquire 100% ownership of a 2014-built FSV previously under lease.

For the third quarter of 2023, net loss was $0.9 million ($0.03 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss for the third quarter of 2022 of $24.4 million ($0.91 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, third quarter 2023 results compare to a net loss of $4.6 million ($0.17 loss per basic and diluted share) in the second quarter of 2023.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“The Company's third quarter results reflect continued progress in the cyclical recovery with a meaningful improvement in average day rates. The third quarter also illustrates the strong recovery in cash flows from operations with another consecutive quarter of meaningful increase in DVP, reaching levels not seen since 2014.

All our business segments contributed positively to the quarterly improvement in revenues and DVP. Our U.S. business segment showed very strong growth, driven by higher levels of activity and improved average day rates, especially in windfarm support. We have a differentiated and high-quality fleet in the U.S that serves both the offshore oil and gas and wind markets, which we believe will yield improved returns for this business segment if customer demand in both markets continues to improve over the next year. Our international segments also generated improved DVP compared to the third quarter of 2022, despite lower utilization driven mostly by downtime for repairs and scheduled drydockings. Tendering activity in all our international segments remains strong, and recent fixtures reflect improved terms and pricing. The third quarter is our seasonally busy time of year and we do expect some slow down both domestically and internationally as we enter the winter months for scheduled maintenance and vessel repositioning.

On September 11, 2023, the Company announced a new $122.0 million credit facility with EnTrust Global that matures in 2028 and, among other things, refinanced five separate debt facilities maturing in the 2023-2026 period. This transaction strengthened our capital structure and provides us with the financial flexibility to take advantage of the favorable market conditions we have been experiencing over the past several quarters. Absent a $2.0 million one-time charge in connection with our recently completed refinancing efforts, we would have reported positive net income for the third quarter.”

Today the Company also announced that it has entered into an at-the-market sales agreement with B. Riley Securities, Inc. (“B. Riley”), as sales agent, under which the Company may from time to time offer and sell shares of its common stock (the“Shares”) having an aggregate offering price of up to $25.0 million through an“at-the-market” equity offering program (the“ATM Program”), and the Company will file a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission with respect thereto. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from any sales of Shares under the ATM Program for general corporate purposes, which may include additions to working capital, capital expenditures, repayment of debt, or the financing of possible acquisitions and investments. The timing and amount of any sales will depend on a variety of factors to be determined by the Company.

The Shares will be offered through B. Riley. B. Riley may sell Shares by any method permitted by law deemed to be an“at-the-market offering” as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including without limitation, sales made directly on the New York Stock Exchange, on any other existing trading market for the Shares, to or through a market maker or in negotiated transactions. Sales may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of the sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices and, as a result, sales prices may vary.

The public offering of Shares in the at-the-market program is being made pursuant to Company's effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-268175), including a base prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus in that registration statement and other documents that the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for information about the Company and the offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and the base prospectus may be obtained by contacting B. Riley Securities, Inc. at 299 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10171, by telephone at (800) 846-5050 or by email at .

