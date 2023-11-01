Saia Recognized As A Top Company For Women

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight has been named a recipient of the 2023“Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation” by Redefining the Road magazine, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT).

“We are absolutely thrilled to once again be named a top company for women,” stated Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Kelly Benton.“Saia recognizes the importance of gender inclusiveness in the workplace and is committed to advancing a corporate culture where women can grow and succeed professionally.”

According to Brian Everett, publisher of Redefining the Road, there are a number of characteristics that define the companies on the list including professional development and career advancement opportunities, flexible hours and work requirements, and competitive compensation and benefits.

“All of the women who work at Saia are such a tremendous asset to the company,” explained President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe.“Women bring a different perspective to their roles and the workplace. They also foster innovation and reflect our range of customers. Gender diversity is extremely important to our success as an organization so it truly is an honor to have received this recognition.”

Earlier this year, Annie Lowery, director of financial planning and analytics, was named a 2023“Top Women to Watch in Transportation” by WIT, which honors women in the industry who make a positive impact at their companies and support diversity. In part, Lowery was recognized for embodying WIT's mission,“personally striving to make the industry and Saia a better place for women to work.”

The list is comprised of a broad range of businesses from the commercial freight transportation industry including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, and original equipment manufacturers. Recipients will be recognized at the upcoming WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo in Dallas, Texas.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 194 terminals across the country and employs nearly 14,000 people. Saia has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency's SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. Saia is also a multi-year recipient of Women In Trucking's“Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia .

