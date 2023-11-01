FARO Announces Third Quarter Financial Results



Revenue of $86.8 million, exceeded high-end of expectations

First full quarter of cost reductions achieved quarterly expense expectations Profitability exceeded expectations

LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FARO ), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September

30, 2023.

"Third quarter financial performance with revenue of $86.8

million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.02, exceeded the high-end of our expectations driven by a combination of moderate improvements in end market demand and operational performance," said Peter Lau, President & Chief Executive Office of FARO. "We are excited about the mid to long-term prospects for our business and remain focused on improved execution of our hardware and software enabled strategy, exemplified by the recent launch of the highly differentiated Orbis Mobile Scanner and release of an enhanced version of FARO Sphere XG."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Summary



Total sales of $86.8 million, up 2% year over year

Software sales of $11.2 million, up 6% compared to the prior year period

Recurring revenue of $17.1 million, up 3% year on year

Gross margin of 48.0%, compared to 50.7% in the prior year period

Non-GAAP gross margin of 48.9%, compared to 51.0% in the prior year period

Operating expenses of $48.6 million, compared to $50.4 million in the prior year period

Non-GAAP operating expenses of $41.5 million, compared to $44.3 million in the prior year period

Net loss of $8.8 million, or $(0.46) per share compared to net loss of $6.3 million, or $(0.34) per share in the prior year period

Non-GAAP net income of $0.5 million, or $0.02 per share compared to non-GAAP net gain of $0.5 million, or $0.03 per share in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million, or 4.1% of total sales compared to $2.0 million, or 2.3% of total sales in the prior year period Cash and cash equivalent of $79.9 million, compared to $88.5 million as of June 30, 2023

* A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial schedules portion at the end of this press release. An additional explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Outlook for the Fourth Quarter 2023

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023, FARO currently expects:



Revenue in the range of $92 to $100 million

Gross margin in the range of 49.5% to 51.0%. Non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 50.5% to 52.0%

Operating expenses in the range of $47.5 to $49.5 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $41.0 to $43.0 million Net loss per share in the range of ($0.30) to ($0.15). Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.18 to $0.34

About FARO

For 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about our financial results that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, exclude the impact of purchase accounting intangible amortization expense and fair value adjustments, stock-based compensation, inventory reserve charge, restructuring and other charges, and other tax adjustments, and are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our historical operations and financial performance.

In addition, we present EBITDA, which is calculated as net loss before interest (income) expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as EBITDA, excluding other (income) expense, net, stock-based compensation, inventory reserve charge, and restructuring and other charges, as measures of our operating profitability. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net loss.

Free Cash Flow represents cash from operating activities less capital spending. Adjusted Free Cash Flow represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude restructuring cash payments.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with relevant period-to-period comparisons of our core operations using the same methodology that management employs in its review of the Company's operating results. These financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation. The financial statement tables that accompany this press release include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about the outlook for the third quarter of 2023, demand for and customer acceptance of FARO's products, FARO's product acquisitions, development and product launches, and FARO's growth, investment, strategic and restructuring plans and initiatives, including but not limited to the timing and amount of cost savings and other benefits expected to be realized from our strategic initiatives. Statements that are not historical facts or that describe the Company's plans, objectives, projections, expectations, assumptions, strategies, or goals are forward-looking statements. In addition, words such as "is," "will," "intend," "continue," "believe," "expect," "may," "could" or "should," and similar expressions or discussions of FARO's plans or other intentions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performances, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Consequently, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:



the Company's ability to realize the intended benefits of its undertaking to transition to a company that is reorganized around functions to improve the efficiency of its sales organization and to improve operational effectiveness;

the Company's inability to successfully execute its strategic plan, restructuring plan and integration plan, including but not limited to additional impairment charges and/or higher than expected severance costs and exit costs, and its inability to realize the expected benefits of such plans;

the outcome of any litigation to which the Company is or may become a party;

loss of future government sales;

potential impacts on customer and supplier relationships and the Company's reputation;

development by others of new or improved products, processes or technologies that make the Company's products less competitive or obsolete;

the Company's inability to maintain its technological advantage by developing new products and enhancing its existing products;

declines or other adverse changes, or lack of improvement, in industries that the Company serves or the domestic and international economies in the regions of the world where the Company operates and other general economic, business, and financial conditions;

the effect of general economic and financial market conditions, including in response to public health concerns;

assumptions regarding the Company's financial condition or future financial performance may be incorrect;

the impact of fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and inflation rates; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 15, 2023, as supplemented by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.