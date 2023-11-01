Gracell Biotechnologies To Participate In Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China and SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell" or the "Company", NASDAQ: GRCL), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative and highly efficacious cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that the management team will participate in four upcoming investor conferences in November.



Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 14th at 1:15 pm ET

One-on-one meetings: November 14th, 2023

Presenter: Dr. Kevin Xie, Chief Financial Officer

Location: New York

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, November 15th at 11:30 am GMT / 6:30 am ET

One-on-one meetings: November 15th and 16th, 2023

Presenter: Dr. Kevin Xie, Chief Financial Officer

Location: London

Piper Sandler 35 th Annual Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, November 28th at 12:00 pm

One-on-one meetings: November 28th, 2023

Presenter: Dr. Kevin Xie, Chief Financial Officer

Location: New York

6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, November 29th at 9:35 am ET

One-on-one meetings: November 29th and 30th, 2023

Presenter: Dr. Kevin Xie, Chief Financial Officer

Location: Miami

Available webcasts of the presentations will be posted on the News and Events section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event. For more information, please visit gracellbio .

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (“Gracell”) is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases. Leveraging its innovative FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CARTTM technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost, and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. The lead candidate BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting FasTCAR-T GC012F is currently being evaluated in clinical studies for the treatment of multiple myeloma, B-NHL and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). For more information on Gracell, please visit . Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn .

