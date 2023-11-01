CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Third Quarter Highlights



Revenue of $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2023 versus $6.7 million in the prior-year period, reflecting a shift in certain orders into the fourth quarter, as previously discussed

Gross margin of 19.7 percent versus 27.9 percent in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower revenue year-over-year

Operating profit of $0.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $0.7 million in the prior-year period Company recently announced a new contract, valued at approximately $7.7 million, to provide power module components and related solutions to a European customer, as well as the Company's first SBIR grant funded by the Department of Energy

“As anticipated, revenue during the period was negatively impacted by certain shipments being delayed into the fourth quarter, which is looking to be particularly strong,” said Brian Mackey, President and CEO.“I'm excited that we remain in solid shape to finish fiscal 2023 with a record-setting performance, setting the stage for continued success going forward. We recently announced two major wins for CPS that will positively impact fiscal 2024, including a new SBIR award, complemented by a $7.7 million contract with one of our larger customers.

“Now with three months under my belt at CPS, I am upbeat about the future of the Company, as we focus on R&D investment and business development initiatives to drive higher returns and top line expansion. CPS provides unique, cutting-edge solutions across many fast-growing industries, and we are well positioned to take the Company to the next level in terms of both size and scope. I look forward to executing on a strategic plan that accelerates growth, improves operating performance, and enhances value for our shareholders.”

Results of Operations

CPS reported revenue of $6.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 versus $6.7 million in the prior-year period, reflecting order timing. Gross profit was to $1.2 million, or 19.7 percent of revenue, versus $1.9 million, or 27.9 percent of revenue, in the fiscal 2022 third quarter. The lower gross margin year-over-year reflects lower overall sales.

Operating profit was $0.1 million in the fiscal 2023 third quarter, compared with $0.7 million in the prior-year period. Reported net income was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, versus $1.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the quarter ended October 1, 2022.

Conference Call

The Company will be hosting its third quarter 2023 earnings call at 9:00 am on Thursday, November 2. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial the following:

Call in Number: 1-844-943-2942

Participant Passcode: 230366

The Company encourages those who wish to participate to call in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to ensure the operator can connect all participants.

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure, and others. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at a very light weight. CPS also assembles housings and packages for hybrid circuits. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions to this planet's problems.

Safe Harbor

Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2023 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.

CPS Technologies Corporation

111 South Worcester Street

Norton, MA 02766



Investor Relations:

Chris Witty

646-438-9385



CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Statements of Operations (Unaudited)