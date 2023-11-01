Bionano To Present At The 2023 Stifel Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that Erik Holmlin, PhD, Bionano's president and chief executive officer, will present at 2023 Stifel Healthcare Conference on November 15, 2023.
Conference & Webcast Details
| Date:
| Wednesday, November 15th, 2023
| Time:
| 1:50 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. ET
| Presenter:
| Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano
| Webcast:
| Link to Register
A replay / recording of the session will be available following the conference through the Bionano website at for at least 30 days.
About Bionano
Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company's mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. The Company additionally offers nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. For more information, visit or .
Unless specifically noted otherwise, Bionano's OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.
CONTACTS
Company Contact:
Erik Holmlin, CEO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7610
Investor Relations:
David Holmes
Gilmartin Group
+1 (858) 888-7625
