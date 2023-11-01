The Honest Company To Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results On November 8, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a digitally-native consumer products company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products spanning baby care, beauty, personal care, wellness and household care, today announced that it will report third quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.



The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to review third quarter 2023 financial results at 1:30pm PT/4:30pm ET on the same day. The live webcast can be accessed at . For those interested in participating in the conference call by phone, please go to this link: and you will be provided with dial-in details directly to your registered email. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the Company's website for one year.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a digitally-native consumer products company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products spanning baby care, beauty, personal care, wellness and household care. Honest products are available via Honest, third-party ecommerce customers and approximately 51,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company's mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit .

Investor Contacts:

Steve Austenfeld



Elizabeth Bouquard



Investor Inquiries:



Media Contact:

Jennifer Kroog Rosenberg

