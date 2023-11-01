Remitly Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

SEATTLE, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY), a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“We are pleased with our third quarter results which reflect the continued strong execution by our global teams and the resilience and trust our customers have placed in us,” said Matt Oppenheimer, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Remitly.“We are in a very strong position to deliver robust long term growth rates at compelling unit economics, sustain targeted high return generating investments for long term value creation and to deliver operating leverage. We expect to close the year strongly and are increasing our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2023.”

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights and Key Operating Data

(All comparisons relative to the third quarter of 2022)



Active customers increased to 5.4 million, from 3.8 million, up 42%.

Send volume increased to $10.2 billion, from $7.5 billion, up 36%.

Revenue totaled $241.6 million, compared to $169.3 million, up 43%.

Net loss was $35.7 million, compared to a net loss of $33.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $10.5 million, compared to $(3.7) million.

2023 Financial Outlook

For fiscal year 2023 , Remitly currently expects:



Total revenue in the range of $935 million to $943 million, representing a growth rate of 43% to 44% year over year. This outlook reflects an increase from our prior outlook of $915 million to $925 million. To remain in a GAAP net loss position for 2023 and for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $36 million to $41 million. This outlook reflects an increase from our prior Adjusted EBITDA outlook of $33 million to $40 million.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this earnings release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading“Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” We have not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) or to forecasted GAAP income (loss) before income taxes within this earnings release because we cannot, without unreasonable effort, calculate certain reconciling items with confidence due to the variability, complexity, and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from forecasted Adjusted EBITDA. These items include, but are not limited to, income taxes and stock-based compensation expense, which are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in the market price of our common stock. The variability of these items could have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Note: All percentage changes described within this press release are calculated using amounts in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), for which revenue and active customers are presented in thousands and send volume is presented in millions. Rounding differences may occur when individually calculating percentages or totals from rounded amounts included within the press release body as compared to the amounts included with the Company's SEC filings.

Webcast Information

Remitly will host a webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results. The live webcast and investor presentation will be accessible on Remitly's website at A webcast replay will be available on our website at following the live event.

We have used, and intend to continue to use, the Investor Relations section of our website at as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial information and data contained in this earnings release, such as Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses, have not been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

We regularly review our key business metrics and non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our performance, identify trends affecting our business, prepare financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe that these key business metrics and non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information for management and investors in assessing our historical and future operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses are key output measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, inform future operating plans, and make strategic long-term decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. Remitly believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP operating expenses provides additional tools to assess operational performance and trends in, and in comparing Remitly's financial measures with, other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Remitly's non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Because of the limitations of non-GAAP financial measures, you should consider the non-GAAP financial measures presented herein in conjunction with Remitly's financial statements and the related notes thereto. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations in this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted by (i) interest (income) expense, net, (ii) provision for income taxes, (iii) noncash charge of depreciation and amortization, (iv) gains and losses from the remeasurement of foreign currency assets and liabilities into their functional currency, (v) noncash charges associated with our donation of common stock in connection with our Pledge 1% commitment, (vi) noncash stock-based compensation expense, net, and (vii) certain acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs. We calculate non-GAAP operating expenses as our GAAP operating expenses adjusted by (i) noncash stock-based compensation expense, net, (ii) noncash charges associated with our donation of common stock in connection with our Pledge 1% commitment, as well as (iii) certain acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, including our fiscal year 2023 financial outlook, including forecasted fiscal year 2023 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, anticipated future expenses and investments, expectations relating to certain of our key financial and operating metrics, our business strategy and plans, market growth, our market position and potential market opportunities, and our objectives for future operations. The words“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“potential,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“could,”“would,”“project,”“plan,”“target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, and projections based on information available at the time the statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including risks and uncertainties related to our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy, our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability, our ability to further penetrate our existing customer base and expand our customer base in existing and new corridors, our ability to expand into broader financial services, our ability to expand internationally, the effects of seasonal trends on our results of operations, the current inflationary environment, our expectations concerning relationships with third parties, including strategic, banking, and disbursement partners, our ability to obtain, maintain, protect, and enhance our intellectual property and other proprietary rights, our ability to keep data and our technology platform secure, the success of any acquisitions or investments that we make, our ability to compete effectively, our ability to stay in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, our ability to buy foreign currency at generally advantageous rates, and the effects of changes to immigration laws, macroeconomic conditions, and geopolitical forces, such as the conflict in Israel, on our customers and business operations. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 to be filed with the SEC, and within our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC, which are or will be available on our website at and on the SEC's website at Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

About Remitly

Remitly is a leading digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families in over 170 countries around the world. Remitly helps immigrants send money home in a safe, reliable and transparent manner. Its digitally native, cross-border remittance app eliminates the long wait times, complexities and fees typical of traditional remittance processes. Building on its strong foundation, Remitly is expanding its suite of products to further its mission and transform financial services for immigrants all around the world.

