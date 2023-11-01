Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results And Updates Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Solid third quarter financial results driven by execution against the Company's growth strategy, operating programs, and investments in Resource Solutions. The Company raised its revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance ranges, updated its net income guidance range and reaffirmed its net cash provided by operating activities guidance range for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 ("fiscal year 2023").

RUTLAND, Vt., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling and resource management services company, today reported its financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023.

Highlights for the Three Month and Year-to-Date Periods Ended September 30, 2023 :



Revenues were $352.7 million for the quarter, up $57.5 million , or up 19.5% , from the same period in 2022 .

Overall solid waste pricing for the quarter was up 6.9% from the same period in 2022, primarily a result of 7.6% higher collection pricing and 5.9% higher disposal pricing.

Net income was $18.2 million for the quarter, down $(4.5) million , or down (19.8)% , from the same period in 2022 . Net income was negatively impacted by several items in the quarter, including a $2.4 million increase in expense from acquisition activities from the same period in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $89.6 million for the quarter, up $14.6 million , or up 19.4% , from the same period in 2022 .

Net cash provided by operating activities was $157.8 million for the year-to-date period, up $5.4 million, or up 3.5%, from the same period in 2022.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, was $96.0 million for the year-to-date period, up $14.3 million, or up 17.5%, from the same period in 2022. The Company closed three acquisitions during the quarter, including the acquisition of Consolidated Waste Services, LLC and its affiliates (dba“Twin Bridges”) on September 1, 2023.



"We posted another solid quarter and executed well against our growth strategies with strong Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow generation across our newly expanded footprint," said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. "Our team is doing an excellent job balancing the on-boarding and integration of our recent acquisitions, while keeping their focus on delivering excellent operating results in the core business through our key operating programs and organic growth initiatives. We are poised to carry this momentum forward over the remainder of the year and into 2024."

"Operations in our new Mid-Atlantic region are off to a great start," Casella said. "We are excited to serve our new customers and see lots of opportunity in our expanded markets to grow our services and improve density through new customer additions and tuck-in acquisitions. Within our Northeast markets, we completed three acquisitions in the third quarter, including the acquisition of Twin Bridges on September 1. Integration efforts are going well for all of our recent acquisitions, and I would like to once again welcome our nearly 1,000 new Casella team members."

"Solid waste volumes were down year-over-year on lower project-based special waste volumes at our landfills and our efforts to improve margins and performance in the residential line of business," Casella said. "Special waste streams were choppy in the third quarter with particular weakness in September but strengthening in October. Importantly, our pricing programs are maintaining a positive spread to costs as we advanced solid waste pricing by 6.9% and furthered our operating productivity initiatives in the quarter. We expect execution of our plans will deliver margin expansion year-over year in the fourth quarter and for the full fiscal year."

"Our Boston material recovery facility came back online in late June following the state-of-the-art processing equipment upgrades during the first half of this year," Casella said. "We are seeing increased productivity, throughput, and safety levels while increasing material recovery and quality on the back-end. These early results are exciting, and we look forward to this positive contribution over the remainder of the year."

For the quarter, revenues were $352.7 million, up $57.5 million, or up 19.5%, from the same period in 2022, with revenue growth mainly driven by: newly closed acquisitions along with the roll-over impact from acquisitions closed in prior periods; positive collection and disposal pricing; and higher commodity volumes; partially offset by lower revenues from solid waste volumes, and recycling commodity prices.

Net income was $18.2 million for the quarter, or $0.31 per diluted common share, down $(4.5) million, or down (19.8)%, from the same period in 2022. Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $20.1 million for the quarter, or $0.35 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, a non-GAAP measure, down $(2.9) million, or down (12.7)%, from the same period in 2022.

Operating income was $34.2 million for the quarter, down $(2.1) million, or down (5.8)%, from the same period in 2022, which includes higher depreciation and amortization expense related to the acquisitions of Twin Bridges, select operations from GFL Environmental Inc. ("GFL") and other recent acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA was $89.6 million for the quarter, up $14.6 million, or up 19.4%, from the same period in 2022.

For the year-to-date period, revenues were $905.0 million, up $92.0 million, or up 11.3%, from the same period in 2022. The year-to-date period included several items, including: a $6.2 million legal settlement charge in connection with the settlement of a class action litigation matter relating to the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 ("FLSA") and state wage and hours laws; an $8.2 million loss from termination of bridge financing loans associated with the acquisitions of Twin Bridges and select operations from GFL; and other one-time costs described in the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation.

Net income was $27.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, for the year-to-date period, or down (39.1%), as compared to net income of $44.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2022. Adjusted Net Income was $44.2 million, or $0.81 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for the year-to-date period, as compared to Adjusted Net Income of $47.4 million, or $0.92 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, for the same period in 2022.

Operating income was $67.1 million for the year-to-date period, down $(11.1) million from the same period in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $212.5 million for the year-to-date period, up $23.4 million from the same period in 2022, or up 12.4% from the same period in 2022.

Please refer to "Non-GAAP Performance Measures" included in "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures" below for additional information and reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP performance measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $157.8 million for the year-to-date period, as compared to $152.4 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $96.0 million for the year-to-date period, as compared to $81.7 million for the same period in 2022.

Please refer to "Non-GAAP Liquidity Measures" included in "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures" below for additional information and reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

"We have executed very well against our growth strategy this year. Given the expected contribution from acquisitions closed year-to-date and continued pricing above our cost inflation, partially offset by recent weakness in landfill special waste volumes, we are updating certain fiscal year 2023 guidance ranges," Casella said. "These updated guidance ranges assume stable economic activity levels for the remainder of the year."

The Company raised guidance for fiscal year 2023 by estimating results in the following ranges:



Revenues between $1.255 billion and $1.280 billion (raised from a range between $1.240 billion and $1.265 billion);

Adjusted EBITDA between $292 million and $298 million (raised from a range between $289 million and $295 million); and Adjusted Free Cash Flow between $125 million and $131 million (raised from a range between $123 million and $129 million).



The Company reaffirmed certain guidance for fiscal year 2023 by estimating results in the following range:

Net cash provided by operating activities between $231 million and $237 million.



The Company updated certain guidance for fiscal year 2023 by estimating results in the following range:

Net income between $33 million and $39 million (updated from a range between $41 million to $47 million) with the reduction primarily associated with the recent acquisition activity, with depreciation and amortization up $11.0 million, interest expense net up $2.0 million, and expense from acquisition activities up $3.0 million, partially offset by a $3.5 million lower income tax provision.



Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow related to fiscal year 2023 are described in the Reconciliation of Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook Non-GAAP Measures section of this press release. Net income and Net cash provided by operating activities are provided as the most directly comparable GAAP measures to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, respectively, however these forward-looking estimates for fiscal year 2023 do not contemplate any unanticipated impacts.

Conference call to discuss quarter

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in participating in the call should register for the call by clicking here to obtain a dial in number and unique passcode. Alternatively upon registration, the website linked above provides an option for the conference provider to call the registrant's phone line, enabling participation on the call.

The call will also be webcast; to listen, participants should visit the company's website at and follow the appropriate link to the webcast. A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website and accessible using the same link.

