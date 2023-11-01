Looking Glass Labs Announces Late Filing Of Annual Financial Statements And Management Cease Trade Order

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking Glass Labs Ltd. (“LGL” or the“Company”) (NEO: NFTX) (AQSE: NFTX) (OTC: LGSLF) (FRA: H1N), a leading Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token (“NFT”) architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams, announces today that as a result of delays to its audit, the Company's annual financial statements, accompanying management's discussion and analysis and annual information form for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023 (the“ Annual Filings ”) were not finalized by October 30, 2023, being the date that such filings are due under applicable Canadian securities law requirements. The Company has applied for, and has been granted, a management cease trade order (the“ MCTO ”) by the British Columbia Securities Commission.



The reason for the anticipated delay is due to additional procedures required by the Company related to the complex nature of its recent acquisition and disposition of a subsidiary. There are also additional audit procedures required as a result of the nature of the Company's business and its digital asset holdings. The auditor has requested more time for partner and consultant review as part of those enhanced measures. The Company is working with its auditor WDM Chartered Professional Accountants to complete the audit in a timely manner.

The Company expects to file the Annual Filings on or before December 29, 2023 and will issue a news release announcing completion of such filings at such time. Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Order for issuers who have failed to comply with a specified continuous disclosure requirement within the times prescribed by applicable securities laws. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports by way of a news release so long as the Annual Filings have not been filed.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed common shares. However, the Company's chief executive office and chief financial officer will not be able to trade in the Company's common shares.

