COMPX DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared CompX's regular quarterly dividend of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per share on its class A common stock, payable on December 12, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023.
CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products and recreational marine components.
* * * *
Investor Relations Contact
Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700
MENAFN01112023004107003653ID1107354777
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.