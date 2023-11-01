Larimar Therapeutics To Present At The Guggenheim 5Th Annual Inflammation, Neurology & Immunology Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that members of the company's management team will participate in a fireside chat and 1x1 investor meetings at the Guggenheim 5th Annual Inflammation, Neurology & Immunology Conference, taking place in New York, NY from November 6 - 7, 2023.



Details on the fireside chat can be found below.

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: 1:10 – 1:40 PM ET

Webcast Link:

Following the conclusion of the fireside chat, a replay will be available for 30 days on the“Events and Presentations” page of Larimar's website.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar's lead compound, CTI-1601, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: .

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors



(212) 915-2569

Company Contact:

Michael Celano

Chief Financial Officer



(484) 414-2715





