Pool Corporation Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation


11/1/2023 4:17:50 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COVINGTON, La., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq:POOL) announced today that it will participate in the following investor events in the fourth quarter of 2023:

  • November 8, 2023 – Baird 2023 Global Industrial Conference
  • November 14, 2023 – Stephens Annual Investment Conference
  • December 6, 2023 – Wolfe Research 1st Annual Small and Mid-Cap Conference

The presentation materials used in these events are posted on the Investor Relations section of POOLCORP's website.

Pool Corporation is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 435 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit .

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel
Director of Investor Relations
985.801.5341




