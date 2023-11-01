Adeia Recognized As One Of The World's Most Trustworthy Companies For 2023 By Newsweek

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA) has been recognized on Newsweek's inaugural list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023. This prestigious recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list was announced on September 6th, 2023, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website . Earlier this year, Adeia was also recognized as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2023 by the same organizations .

“Adeia is honored to be recognized on Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies,” said Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer, Adeia.“Trusted relationships across our stakeholder community are at the center of our intellectual property licensing operations. Adeia's talented employees across all functions work every day with companies in the semiconductor and digital entertainment sectors to make innovative, enabling technologies available to our customers.”

The World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of more than 70,000 participants. A total of 269,000 evaluations were analyzed. The three main public pillars of trust that were analyzed are customer trust, investor trust and employee trust.

About Adeia

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia's fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia's IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit .

