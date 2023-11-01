Avis Budget Group Reports Third Quarter Results

We ended the quarter with revenues of $3.6 billion, driven by peak demand and seasonal revenue per day increases. Net income was $627 million and our Adjusted EBITDA1 was $907 million.

Our liquidity position at the end of the quarter was approximately $1.0 billion, with an additional $1.1 billion of fleet funding capacity. We have well-laddered corporate debt with no meaningful maturities until mid-2025.

“We had record volume in the Americas with anticipated seasonal price improvements transitioning from the second to the third quarter,” said Joe Ferraro, Avis Budget Group Chief Executive Officer.“October started off strong and we expect it to continue throughout the holiday season. I want to thank our employees for their ability to provide exceptional service while managing through our record volumes, and I look forward to closing out another successful year.”

Q3 HIGHLIGHTS



Revenues were $3.6 billion with rental days up 5% compared to third quarter 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA in the Americas was $740 million, driven by strong demand and a seasonal revenue per day increase.

Adjusted EBITDA in International was $196 million, driven by peak demand.

We repurchased approximately 2.2 million shares of common stock for a total of $487 million during the quarter. In July 2023, we issued €400 million Senior Notes due July 2030 primarily to redeem our outstanding €300 million Senior Notes due November 2024.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL

We will host a conference call to discuss our third quarter results on November 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Investors may access the call on our investor relations website at avisbudgetgroup or by dialing (800) 274-8461 and referencing the conference ID (required for entry): AVIS. A replay of the call will be available on our website and at (877) 660-6853 using conference code 13741646.

ABOUT AVIS BUDGET GROUP

We are a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through our Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 10,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through our Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network. We operate most of our car rental locations in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operate primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. We are headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at avisbudgetgroup.

1Adjusted EBITDA and certain other measures in this release are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics" and the tables that accompany this release for the definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY METRICS

This release includes financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, as well as other financial measures, that are not considered generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measures as defined under SEC rules. Important information regarding such non-GAAP measures is contained in the tables within this release and in Appendix I, including the definitions of these measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

We measure performance principally using the following key metrics: (i) rental days, (ii) revenue per day, (iii) vehicle utilization, and (iv) per-unit fleet costs. Our rental days, revenue per day and vehicle utilization metrics are all calculated based on the actual rental of the vehicle during a 24-hour period. We believe that this methodology provides management with the most relevant metrics in order to effectively manage the performance of our business. Our calculations may not be comparable to the calculations of similarly-titled metrics by other companies. We present currency exchange rate effects on our key metrics to provide a method of assessing how our business performed excluding the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. Currency exchange rate effects are calculated by translating the current-period's results at the prior-period average exchange rates plus any related gains and losses on currency hedges.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this press release constitute“forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives. These statements may be identified by the fact that they do not relate to historical or current facts and may use words such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“may,”“would,”“intends,”“projects,”“estimates,”“plans,”“forecasts,”“guidance,” and similar words, expressions or phrases. The following important factors and assumptions could affect our future results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to:

the high level of competition in the mobility industry, including from new companies or technology, and the impact such competition may have on pricing and rental volume;

a change in our fleet costs, including as a result of a change in the cost of new vehicles, resulting from inflation or otherwise, manufacturer recalls, disruption in the supply of new vehicles, including due to labor actions by the United Auto Workers or otherwise, shortages in semiconductors used in new vehicle production, and/or a change in the price at which we dispose of used vehicles either in the used vehicle market or under repurchase or guaranteed depreciation programs;

the results of operations or financial condition of the manufacturers of our vehicles, which could impact their ability to perform their payment obligations under our agreements with them, including repurchase and/or guaranteed depreciation arrangements, and/or their willingness or ability to make vehicles available to us or the mobility industry as a whole on commercially reasonable terms or at all;

levels of and volatility in travel demand, including future volatility in airline passenger traffic;

a deterioration in economic conditions, resulting in a recession or otherwise, particularly during our peak season or in key market segments;

an occurrence or threat of terrorism, the current and any future pandemic diseases, natural disasters, military conflict, including the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, or civil unrest in the locations in which we operate, and the potential effects of sanctions on the world economy and markets and/or international trade;

any substantial changes in the cost or supply of fuel, vehicle parts, energy, labor or other resources on which we depend to operate our business, including as a result of COVID-19, inflation, the ongoing military conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, and any embargoes on oil sales imposed on or by the Russian government;

our ability to continue to successfully implement or achieve our business plans and strategies, achieve and maintain cost savings and adapt our business to changes in mobility;

political, economic or commercial instability in the countries in which we operate, and our ability to conform to multiple and conflicting laws or regulations in those countries;

the performance of the used-vehicle market from time to time, including our ability to dispose of vehicles in the used-vehicle market on attractive terms;

our dependence on third-party distribution channels, third-party suppliers of other services and co-marketing arrangements with third parties;

risks related to completed or future acquisitions or investments that we may pursue, including the incurrence of incremental indebtedness to help fund such transactions and our ability to promptly and effectively integrate any acquired businesses or capitalize on joint ventures, partnerships and other investments;

our ability to utilize derivative instruments, and the impact of derivative instruments we utilize, which can be affected by fluctuations in interest rates, gasoline prices and exchange rates, changes in government regulations and other factors;

our exposure to uninsured or unpaid claims in excess of historical levels and our ability to obtain insurance at desired levels and the cost of that insurance;

risks associated with litigation or governmental or regulatory inquiries, or any failure or inability to comply with laws, regulations or contractual obligations or any changes in laws, regulations or contractual obligations, including with respect to personally identifiable information and consumer privacy, labor and employment, and tax;

risks related to protecting the integrity of, and preventing unauthorized access to, our information technology systems or those of our third-party vendors, licensees, dealers, independent operators and independent contractors, and protecting the confidential information of our employees and customers against security breaches, including physical or cybersecurity breaches, attacks, or other disruptions, compliance with privacy and data protection regulation, and the effects of any potential increase in cyberattacks on the world economy and markets and/or international trade;

any impact on us from the actions of our third-party vendors, licensees, dealers, independent operators and independent contractors and/or disputes that may arise out of our agreements with such parties;

any major disruptions in our communication networks or information systems;

risks related to tax obligations and the effect of future changes in tax laws and accounting standards;

risks related to our indebtedness, including our substantial outstanding debt obligations, recent and future interest rate increases, which increase our financing costs, downgrades by rating agencies and our ability to incur substantially more debt;

our ability to obtain financing for our global operations, including the funding of our vehicle fleet through the issuance of asset-backed securities and use of the global lending markets;

our ability to meet the financial and other covenants contained in the agreements governing our indebtedness, or to obtain a waiver or amendment of such covenants should we be unable to meet such covenants;

significant changes in the assumptions and estimates that are used in our impairment testing for goodwill or intangible assets, which could result in a significant impairment of our goodwill or intangible assets; and

other business, economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, political or technological factors affecting our operations, pricing or services.

We operate in a continuously changing business environment and new risk factors emerge from time to time. New risk factors, factors beyond our control, or changes in the impact of identified risk factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Moreover, we do not assume responsibility if future results are materially different from those forecasted or anticipated. Other factors and assumptions not identified above, including those discussed in“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in Item 2 and“Risk Factors” in Item 1A in our quarterly report and in similarly titled sections set forth in Item 7 and in Item 1A and in other portions of our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on February 16, 2023 (the“2022 Form 10-K”), may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Although we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, any or all of our forward-looking statements may prove to be inaccurate and we can make no guarantees about our future performance. Should unknown risks or uncertainties materialize or underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could differ materially from past results and/or those anticipated, estimated or projected. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events. For any forward-looking statements contained in any document, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For additional information concerning forward-looking statements and other important factors, refer to our 2022 Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC.