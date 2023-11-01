Sitime Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net revenue in the third quarter of 2023 was $35.5 million, a 28.1% increase from the $27.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results

In the third quarter of 2023, GAAP gross margins were $19.9 million, or 56.1% of revenue, GAAP operating expenses were $45.1 million, GAAP loss from operations was $25.2 million, and GAAP net loss was $18.1 million, or $0.81 per basic share.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $16.7 million and short-term investments were $551.4 million on September 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP Results

This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In the third quarter of 2023, non-GAAP gross margins were $20.7 million, or 58.2% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $26.3 million, non-GAAP loss from operations was $5.6 million and non-GAAP net income was $1.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.

The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime's financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime's ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation.

Inducement Plan Grants

SiTime granted restricted stock unit awards (“RSUs”) on November 1, 2023 that were approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under SiTime's 2022 Inducement Award Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 14 newly hired non-executive individuals globally. The RSUs were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement grants consisted of an aggregate of 18,057 RSUs. One-fourth of the RSUs will vest on the first February 20, May 20, August 20, or November 20 falling in the one-year anniversary quarter of the applicable vesting start date, and then 1/16th of the RSUs vest in equal quarterly installments on each February 20, May 20, August 20, and November 20, thereafter, subject to each such employee's continued service on each vesting date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and SiTime's 2022 Inducement Award Plan.

Conference Call

SiTime will broadcast the financial results for its third quarter of 2023 via conference call today, November 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). To join the conference call via phone, participants are required to complete the following registration form to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call. The conference call will also be available via a live audio webcast on the investor relations section of the SiTime website at sitime . Please access the website at least a few minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay of the call will be available on the website.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the precision timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power and better reliability. With more than 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit .



