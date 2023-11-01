               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
APA Corporation Announces Third-Quarter 2023 Financial And Operational Results


11/1/2023 4:17:47 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced third-quarter 2023 results. Results can be found on the company's website by visiting or apacorp .

APA will host a conference call Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. Central time via the webcast link available on the company website to discuss the results. Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one year on the“Investors” page of the company's website.

About APA

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname and in the Dominican Republic. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, . Additional details regarding Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at apacorp .

Contacts

Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark
Media: (713) 296-7276 Alexandra Franceschi
